Highlights Ruben Amorim has emerged as an outsider to be named as Jurgen Klopp's successor at the Liverpool helm.

The Portuguese tactician has been linked with several Premier League jobs in the past and has threatened to walk away from Sporting.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has refused to rule out the possibility of Liverpool making a move for Amorim.

Liverpool could appoint Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's successor as the Sporting chief is 'one of the names to watch', and journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT whether the Anfield hierarchy have already initiated contact.

The Reds are preparing to enter a new era as, following a spell which has seen him lead the Merseyside giants to silverware on seven occasions, the 56-year-old Klopp is on course to walk away from his post at the end of the campaign.

The German tactician sent shockwaves through the football community when he announced that he is 'running out of energy' and needs to step down after the season reaches its climax, leading to key personnel behind the scenes scouring the market for Liverpool's next boss.

Amorim has emerged as an outsider to be named as Klopp's replacement in the Liverpool dugout, according to MailOnline, but particle physicist William Spearman will play a pivotal role in the recruitment process after previously using data to identify transfer targets.

The report suggests that the Sporting head coach, who has a release clause worth £10million written into his Jose Alvalade Stadium contract, is well-connected and shares an agent with Reds winger Luis Diaz, potentially making negotiations easier further down the line.

Amorim has an impressive record in the Portuguese capital and could come onto the market in the coming months as he has admitted that he will resign if he is unable to lead his current employers to any trophies this season, which may open the door for Liverpool to pounce.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record at Sporting Matches 190 Won 133 Drawn 27 Lost 30 Goals for 402 Goals against 169 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 2/2/2024

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 39-year-old was 'fully in the race' to secure the Tottenham Hotspur job last summer, only for chairman Daniel Levy to end up appointing Ange Postecoglou instead, and he has been linked with numerous other Premier League posts in the past.

Chelsea held discussions with Amorim as they went in search of a replacement for Graham Potter, following his sacking last April, but he remained at the Sporting helm and has been keen to add to the four pieces of silverware he has won since taking charge.

Aston Villa also opened talks with the former Braga chief's representatives after he was pinpointed as a top target following Steven Gerrard's demise during the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign, but they were unable to reach an agreement and, as a result, Unai Emery secured the position.

Fabrizio Romano - Amorim could be involved in managerial merry-go-round

Although Romano has refused to rule out the possibility of Amorim embarking on a fresh challenge in the summer, he understands that the Liverpool hierarchy have stopped short of initiating contact with his representatives at this stage.

The respected journalist believes that the ex-Casa Pia head coach is hot property and could become embroiled in a managerial merry-go-round after Barcelona chief Xavi has joined Klopp in announcing that he is set to walk away from his current job at the end of the season.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is one of the managers that is always touted around because he is doing a fantastic job at Sporting. "Honestly, I think there are going to be a lot of names mentioned every single week for the Liverpool and Barcelona jobs at the moment, but there have been no contacts for Amorim. "Amorim, for sure, could be one of the names to watch, in general, in this managerial domino effect during the summer. Having said that, I am not aware of anything concrete with Liverpool at the moment."

Liverpool snubbed deadline day offer for Kelleher

Liverpool rejected a £15million bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher during the final hours of the winter transfer window, according to MailOnline, resulting in him remaining among Klopp's options for the remainder of his reign.

The report suggests that the Reds dismissed the offer out of hand as they value the goalkeeper at £20million, having proven that he is an able understudy to Alisson Becker over the course of his 33 senior appearances after coming through the ranks, and they need his presence as they chase trophies on four fronts.

Liverpool were unwilling to cash in after also snubbing an approach from Celtic when the reigning Scottish Premiership champions came calling ahead of the summer's September 1 deadline, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have been among his admirers in recent months.

RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Republic of Ireland international needs to move onto pastures new 'for his own sake' after finding it difficult to work his way into the forefront of Klopp's plans.

But Liverpool found themselves in a strong negotiating position when Nottingham Forest chief Nuno Espirito Santo tested their resolve as Kelleher still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £10,000-per-week contract at Anfield.