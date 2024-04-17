Highlights Liverpool may look to profit from Ruben Amorim's representatives negotiating a cut-price release clause with Sporting ahead of the summer.

The Portuguese tactician and the Reds have played down suggestions that an agreement has already been reached for him to head to Anfield.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano understands that Amorim will make a final decision on what the future holds at the end of the season.

Liverpool could take advantage of a 'special situation' to secure Ruben Amorim as their next manager for a cut-price fee, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Sporting boss will decide whether to head to Anfield at the end of the season.

The Reds are looking for the perfect option to lead them into a new era as current chief Jurgen Klopp is set to step down from his position at the campaign's climax, due to 'running out of energy' over the course of a spell challenging for trophies on multiple fronts on Merseyside.

Although Liverpool suffered an initial setback when Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso announced that he will be staying in his current surroundings heading into next term, Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes are refusing to rest on their laurels.

Amorim and Reds Play Down Speculation Over Agreement

Amorim has rubbished claims that he is preparing to embark on a fresh challenge at the Liverpool helm, according to MailOnline, and the Premier League title-chasers have played down speculation than an agreement has already been reached to tempt him away from Sporting in the summer.

The report suggests that the Portuguese tactician has stopped short of discussing his future with members of his squad despite being installed as the frontrunner to replace Klopp, having led the Primeira Liga table-toppers to 145 victories over the course of his reign, but many in his homeland feel he is destined to be in the Anfield hot-seat at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record in the Primeira Liga this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Matches 29 32 Won 25 21 Drawn 2 8 Lost 2 3 Goals for 84 72 Goals against 27 31 Points-per-game 2.66 2.22 Statistics correct as of 17/04/2024

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amorim is keen to take charge of Liverpool and early contacts have been made by Fenway Sports Group, but an agreement between the Reds and Sporting has not been reached at this stage as both sides are concentrating on battling for silverware.

In a significant blow for the Lisbon-based giants, the 39-year-old has conceded that he cannot guarantee that he will remain in charge heading into the 2024/25 campaign after he was asked about his future plans, while he confirmed that missing out on securing trophies during the final weeks of the season would seal his exit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim came up against Liverpool twice during his playing career, recording a win and a defeat while on Benfica's books during the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2010

Fabrizio Romano - Amorim's Representatives Have Negotiated Lower Exit Fee

Romano understands that Liverpool could take advantage of the opportunity to snatch Amorim away from Sporting for as little as £8.5million if they choose to up the ante in their pursuit as his representatives have negotiated a cut-price release clause ahead of potentially moving onto pastures new in the summer.

The Italian journalist is aware that the former Braga chief is expected to make a final decision on whether to walk away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium at the end of the season, while he is still among the names at the top of his Merseyside admirers' shortlist of managerial targets.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"We know that Ruben Amorim has a special situation with release clauses. It is due to cost €30million for Portuguese rivals to get him and €20million if a club from abroad comes in, but there is a pact with his agents to let him leave for something around €10million in the summer if there is a proposal from a big club. "Obviously, Liverpool would come into that category, so the expectation is for Ruben Amorim to make a decision on his future at the end of the season. "The same can be said for Liverpool because they will decide on their next coach in the coming weeks. Let's see what is going to happen but, as of today, I see him still as a favourite option on the Liverpool list."

Kovac in Contention to Secure Liverpool Job

Niko Kovac is under consideration as a potential alternative to succeed Klopp at the Liverpool helm, according to MailOnline, after his representatives recently travelled to London to sound out Premier League clubs ahead of expected managerial changes ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the Reds could face competition for the 52-year-old if they decide to attempt to lure him to Merseyside as Bundesliga clubs are also mulling over whether to offer a return to the dugout after he was sacked by Wolfsburg last month due to failing to seal a win in any of their opening 10 top flight matches of a calendar year for the first time in their history.

Related Liverpool 'In Talks' With Ruben Amorim and his Agents Liverpool are in talks with Ruben Amorim and his agents as he remains the leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager at Anfield.

Kovac has enjoyed plenty of success in Germany as he secured the Bundesliga title and the DFL-Supercup during a spell in charge of Bayern Munich, while he also led the Bavarians and Eintracht Frankfurt to DFB-Pokal glory in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt