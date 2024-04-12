Highlights Liverpool have included Sporting boss Ruben Amorim among the candidates to potentially succeed Jurgen Klopp after impressing the hierarchy.

The Portuguese tactician has insisted that he has not already agreed terms to become the next Reds manager heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Liverpool have pinpointed seven reasons why he could be the perfect replacement for Klopp.

Liverpool have Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim firmly in their sights as he 'scored very highly' during their data-led shortlisting process, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the hierarchy have identified seven reasons why he is the ideal candidate to head into the Anfield dugout.

The Reds are on the lookout for their next manager as Jurgen Klopp is set to step down at the end of the campaign, due to 'running out of energy' during another term fighting for the Premier League title, and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football Michael Edwards are leading the search.

Although Liverpool's hopes of ending the season in style took a severe blow on Thursday, when they were condemned to their sixth defeat of the season thanks to suffering a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Atalanta in their Europa League quarter-final first leg, they are preparing to up the ante in their bid to find the perfect boss for the future.

Amorim Rubbishes Speculation of Agreeing to Become Next Reds Chief

Amorim has publicly denied reaching an agreement to become Liverpool's next manager, according to Sky Sports, while he has not been involved in any interviews with the key decision-makers behind the scenes as he has remained fully focused on ensuring that Sporting are crowned the Primeira Liga champions.

The report suggests that the 39-year-old, who has racked up more than 200 matches in charge of his current employers and has a better points-per-game ratio than Klopp this season, hit out after it had been speculated that he had informed the Merseyside giants that he is prepared to embark on a fresh challenge.

Ruben Amorim's Primeira Liga record this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Matches 27 31 Won 23 21 Drawn 2 8 Lost 2 2 Goals for 79 72 Goals against 27 30 Points-per-game 2.63 2.29 Statistics correct as of 12/04/2024

Although Amorim has insisted that he is not on the verge of heading to Liverpool, it is understood that he has been pinpointed as their preferred candidate to arrive in the Anfield hot-seat and discussions have been held with members of the tactician's entourage as they attempt to discover whether he is interested in the job.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the Premier League title challengers' talks to appoint the former Braga chief as Klopp's successor are progressing as Edwards and Hughes have made inroads since securing integral behind-the-scenes roles last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has only suffered 14 defeats from his first 149 Primeira Liga matches in management, picking up 113 wins along the way

Ben Jacobs - Amorim's Similarities to Klopp Have Made Him Attractive to Liverpool

Jacobs understands that Edwards and Hughes, along with the Liverpool hierarchy, have identified seven reasons why Amorim is the ideal candidate to replace Klopp after he initially performed well when data-led intelligence was carried out on him shortly after it became clear that a managerial change was in the offing.

The respected journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

"Amorim is of appeal to Liverpool for a number of reasons. He scored very highly in Liverpool's data-led shortlisting when they learned that Klopp was leaving late last year. "There is also a feeling that he has overperformed with the resources at his disposal, while another aspect is that he has got a good track record with youth and man-management. "The fourth thing that appeals to Liverpool is his mentality. There is a belief that he handles pressure well, and that he can be collaborative and fit within Liverpool's model. "The fifth thing is that he is a fit comparative to Jurgen Klopp's style. Liverpool are not only asking for an identical philosophy or style, but they don't want a very dramatic transition. There are definitely similarities between Amorim and Klopp. "Liverpool want a manager that plays on the front foot and is attack-minded, so he takes that box. The seventh and final aspect that Liverpool like about Amorim, and one or two other candidates as well, is his approach towards recruitment."

Liverpool Could Land Amorim for Cut-Price Fee

Liverpool could snatch Amorim away from Sporting without having to pay the entirety of the release clause written into his contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as there is a verbal agreement which will allow him to leave if a £8.5million compensation package is put on the table by a European heavyweight in the summer.

The Italian reporter suggests that the Portuguese tactician negotiated the terms with his current employers, where he has been at the helm since March 2020, despite it initially being included in his Jose Alvalade Stadium deal that overseas suitors would have to part with £17.1million and domestic rivals faced a £25.7million asking price.

Related Every Sports Club Owned by FSG Fenway Sports Group co-owns five different sports franchises. We list exactly which clubs they control and a bit of background about their ownership.

In a significant blow for Sporting, Amorim has conceded that he cannot guarantee that he will remain in charge heading into the 2024/25 campaign after he was asked about his future plans due to coming into Liverpool's line of sight, while he confirmed that missing out on being crowned the Primeira Liga champions would seal his exit.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt