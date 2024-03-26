Highlights Fenway Sports Group's decision to give managers time to make their mark may have made a move to Liverpool more attractive to Xabi Alonso than Bayern Munich.

The Reds have been assessing their options since being notified of Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as their boss.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have been tasked with leading the search for Liverpool's next manager since bagging key roles this month.

Liverpool have an advantage over reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager thanks to Jurgen Klopp's lengthy reign highlighting that there is stability at Anfield, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Michael Edwards has been tasked with leading the search for the Reds' next boss, having returned to Merseyside as Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football earlier this month, as Klopp is in line to end his trophy-laden spell in charge when the campaign reaches its climax.

Richard Hughes is also playing a pivotal role in seeking a successor to the German tactician, thanks to being appointed as Liverpool's new sporting director and due to formally start his new role in the summer, and Bayer Leverkusen chief Alonso is firmly in the Premier League title-chasers' sights.

Fenway Sports Group Decisions Could Make Reds More Attractive to Alonso

American owners have historically given incoming managers time to make their mark

Liverpool may have moved ahead of Bayern in the battle to lure Alonso away from Leverkusen as heading to Anfield is a more attractive prospect thanks to Fenway Sports Group having a track record of giving managers plenty of time to stamp their authority, according to GMS sources.

The Spanish tactician featured for both admirers during his playing career, having made 210 appearances while on Merseyside, and the German heavyweights' decision to make multiple changes in the dugout over the course of recent years could go against them when they attempt to convince him to swap the Bay Arena for the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool have been assessing their options for a number of months as Klopp formally announced that he would be stepping down in January, due to 'running out of energy', but he made the hierarchy aware of his decision to bring the curtain down on his reign even earlier to give them time to look at potential successors.

Xabi Alonso's managerial record in the Bundesliga this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Xabi Alonso Jurgen Klopp Matches 26 28 Won 22 19 Drawn 4 7 Lost 0 2 Goals for 66 65 Goals against 18 26 Points-per-game 2.69 2.29 Statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

Although Edwards and Hughes have taken on the mantle of overseeing the search for the Reds' next manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway, GMS sources have been informed that Fenway Sports Group and other key personnel working behind the scenes have been involved in the ongoing process of attempting to pinpoint the ideal Klopp replacement for a number of months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xabi Alonso has led Bayer Leverkusen on a 38-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with a 3-0 loss at the hands of Bochum in May 2023 being the last time they tasted defeat

Liverpool Focusing on Putting Together Competitive Offer for Alonso

Premier League title-chasers are refusing to keep tabs on Bayern pursuit

Liverpool are refusing to allow Bayern's own pursuit of Alonso to have an impact on their plans, GMS sources understand, as the Merseyside giants are going about their business behind closed doors and have remained fully focused on finding what they believe would be the right package to put on the table.

The general feeling is that there is a lot of PR spin surrounding reports coming out of Germany that a move to Bavaria is on the cards for the 42-year-old, whose Leverkusen side are on the verge of clinching the Bundesliga title, resulting in Fenway Sports Group being increasingly unlikely to be paying attention to stories from overseas.

Related Ruben Amorim 'More Fancied' by Liverpool Than is Reported Liverpool are admirers of Sporting chief Ruben Amorim as they scour the market for Jurgen Klopp's successor

Liverpool have remained calm throughout the process of assessing potential candidates for the managerial job, but Alonso has stayed at the top of their list of contenders heading into the final months of Klopp's reign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt