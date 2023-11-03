Highlights Liverpool's signing of Dominik Szoboszlai has proven to be a smart move as he has made an instant impact in his new surroundings.

The Reds acquired the central midfielder after activating the £60million release clause written into his RB Leipzig contract.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Szoboszlai's performances may have made a teammate surplus to requirements.

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai is 'irreplaceable' at Anfield and 'should be in the discussion for signing of the season' as journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the Hungarian's performances could spell the end of a teammate's Reds career.

Having seen Fabinho and Jordan Henderson take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia by sealing switches worth £40million and £13million respectively, Jurgen Klopp was forced to dip into the transfer market to reshape his midfield during the summer window.

Szoboszlai was among the recruits as Liverpool parted with in the region of £150million ahead of the September deadline, and it has already proven to be money well spent.

Szoboszlai form shows transfer blow was blessing in disguise

Liverpool succeeded in luring Szoboszlai away from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig by activating his £60million release clause, according to MailOnline, and he has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

The 23-year-old will go into Sunday's clash with newly-promoted Luton Town having failed to miss a single minute of the Premier League season, while the Reds will feel they dodged a bullet after turning their attentions towards him due to missing out on their initial target.

Liverpool chief Klopp went into the summer having identified the acquisition of Mason Mount as a priority, but he was forced to reassess his options after the England international joined arch-rivals Manchester United in a £60million deal having earmarked a switch to Old Trafford as his preference.

But the Chelsea academy graduate has struggled in his new surroundings, with injuries and a lack of form limiting him to just seven starts in all competitions, while Szoboszlai has flourished since arriving on Merseyside.

Liverpool's top five performers in the Premier League this season by average match ratings Mohamed Salah 7.58 Virgil van Dijk 7.31 Dominik Szoboszlai 7.31 Andy Robertson 7.11 Darwin Nunez 7.00 All statistics according to WhoScored

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Red Bull Salzburg man will cause countless problems for Premier League defenders and his performances will end up helping Liverpool supporters to forget they missed out on Jude Bellingham.

The Reds pulled out of the race to sign the 20-year-old in April, having been linked with him for a number of months, and that paved the way for him to leave Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid in a deal which could rise to £115million.

Jones believes Szoboszlai is among the best acquisitions during the summer transfer window, having made himself a key component during the early stages of his Liverpool career.

But the respected journalist feels the central midfielder, who penned a five-year contract worth £120,000-per-week when he headed to Anfield, may have pushed Thiago Alcantara closer to the exit door by wasting no time in making his mark.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Szoboszlai has been absolutely outstanding. He should be in the discussion for signing of the season so far. "He is irreplaceable at the moment, in that Liverpool midfield. He doesn't miss a minute and Jurgen Klopp completely trusts him. "Then you've got somebody like Alexis Mac Allister, who I think is still working his way into it, too. There will be opportunities, I think, for Thiago when he does return. But there is definitely also reason to believe that this Liverpool midfield is now starting to move beyond him."

£350k-a-week Liverpool star not for sale despite interest

Liverpool will not entertain selling Mohamed Salah when the transfer window reopens for business in January, according to Football Insider, and their stance will remain unaltered even if the Egyptian talisman pushes for a move.

The report suggests the Reds will make it clear that the winger is not for sale, having worked his way into the top five of the club's all-time leading goalscorers, despite there being interest from Saudi Arabian big-spenders.

Salah was heavily linked with a move away from Anfield during the final days of the summer window, with a Saudi Arabian delegation heading to London after Al-Ittihad were left frustrated by a £150million offer being snubbed.

Although the 31-year-old's suitors were willing to make him the most expensive signing in history due to being open to forking out up to £200million in order to persuade Liverpool to cash in, he remained on Merseyside.

But the Reds' decision to hold onto Salah until next summer could be risky as he is due to enter the final 18 months of his £350,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saudi Arabian interest is refusing to go away, making a 2024 switch a distinct possibility despite Liverpool wanting to keep their talisman.