The Portuguese tactician could be lured to Anfield without the Reds having to pay the entirety of his release clause thanks to a verbal agreement being reached.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Sporting are expecting Amorim to walk away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium amid interest from the likes of Liverpool.

Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim is 'very open' to sealing a move to the Premier League, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that current employers Sporting are braced for the tactician to move onto a fresh challenge amid ongoing interest from the Anfield hierarchy.

The Reds missed out on the opportunity to remain in the driving seat in the race for the top flight title when they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah notching his 23rd goal of the season thanks to slotting home a late penalty, allowing Arsenal to move into pole position.

But Liverpool will have a fresh face in the dugout next term regardless of whether they are crowned champions as boss Jurgen Klopp is preparing to step down at the end of the campaign due to 'running out of energy' following a hugely fruitful spell in charge of the Merseyside giants.

Amorim Available for Cut-Price Fee Despite Release Clause

Liverpool could snatch Amorim away from Sporting without having to pay the entirety of the release clause written into his contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as there is a verbal agreement which will allow him to leave if a £8.5million compensation package is put on the table by a European heavyweight in the summer.

The Italian reporter suggests that the 39-year-old negotiated the terms with the Primeira Liga table-toppers, where he has been at the helm since March 2020, despite it initially being included in his Jose Alvalade Stadium deal that overseas suitors would have to part with £17.1million and domestic rivals faced a £25.7million asking price.

Although Klopp would be a tough act to follow, due to the German tactician lifting silverware on eight occasions during his stint in the Liverpool hot-seat, statistics highlight that Amorim's hunt for honours in his current surroundings has resulted in him posting a better points-per-game ratio this season.

Ruben Amorim's Primeira Liga record this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Matches 27 31 Won 23 21 Drawn 2 8 Lost 2 2 Goals for 79 72 Goals against 27 30 Points-per-game 2.63 2.29 Statistics correct as of 08/04/2024

In a significant blow for Sporting, Amorim has conceded that he cannot guarantee that he will remain in charge heading into the 2024/25 campaign after he was asked about his future plans due to coming into Liverpool's line of sight, while missing out on being crowned the Portuguese champions would seal his exit.

The former Braga chief's stance has come to light after GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the Reds' talks to appoint him as Klopp's successor are progressing, and he should be considered the favourite to take charge as Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have made inroads since bagging integral behind-the-scenes roles last month.

But Liverpool are facing competition for Amorim's services because La Liga giants Barcelona are racing to secure his signature as they prepare for Xavi's departure at the end of the season, while there was confidence that they would come out on top before Xabi Alonso snubbed Anfield and Bayern Munich in favour of remaining at Bayer Leverkusen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has led Sporting to a 14-match unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga, with his side dropping points on just one occasion since suffering a 3-2 defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes in December

Ben Jacobs - Amorim Among Leading Contenders to Succeed Klopp at Anfield

Jacobs understands that Amorim is among the names at the top of Liverpool's list of potential replacements for Klopp heading into the 2024/25 campaign, and they have been handed a major boost as Sporting are expecting him to move onto pastures new thanks to it becoming clear that he is keen to challenge himself in the Premier League.

Although the respected journalist is aware that a number of other clubs have pinpointed the Portuguese as a target, Barcelona have handed the Reds a possible opportunity to pounce as they have set their sights on attempting to convince Xavi to reconsider his future instead of heading to the Jose Alvalade Stadium with a formal approach.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"As far as Amorim is concerned, of course he is one of the leading contenders. The feeling from those close to Sporting is that he will move on to a new challenge and is very open to managing in the Premier League. "We know that there are other clubs that are thinking of him and speaking about him. He has come up in conversations about Barcelona, even though they are spectacularly trying to get Xavi to make a U-turn. "We're just going to see this managerial merry-go-round because, obviously, everyone looking is talking about the same candidate. "Whoever doesn't get Roberto De Zerbi, for example, could turn to Amorim, or whoever doesn't get Amorim could turn to De Zerbi. "Whoever wanted Xabi Alonso has to think about another name. I think this is why we're hearing a lot of the same names linked with multiple clubs."

Liverpool in Race with Premier League Rivals for Frimpong

Liverpool are battling it out to sign Jeremie Frimpong despite being unsuccessful in their attempts to lure his Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso to Anfield, according to Football Insider, but they are facing stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The report suggests that the wing-back has a £35million release clause written into his contract and it will become active when the transfer window reopens, leaving the soon-to-be-crowned Bundesliga champions helpless if one of his suitors match that figure after racking up 23 goal contributions this term.

Reputable talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook previously told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa held a genuine interest in Frimpong during the early stages of 2024, but Leverkusen were not keen on cashing in and the Midlands outfit were unable to get a deal over the line ahead of the February 1 deadline.

