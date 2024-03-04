Highlights Liverpool are eager to convince Michael Edwards to return to Anfield after earmarking him as the preferred candidate to become their new sporting director.

The 44-year-old has already rejected an initial proposal due to wanting to be given total control of football operations.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has named three alternative options for Liverpool ahead of potentially being left frustrated in their attempts to land Edwards.

Liverpool are seeking a speedy response from Michael Edwards after identifying him as the 'option number one' in their bid to appoint a new sporting director, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT who will come into Fenway Sports Group's plans if they fail to reach an Anfield agreement with their primary target.

Jorg Schmadtke sealed his Merseyside departure following the closure of the winter transfer window last month, having been handed a short-term contract to oversee the recruitment drive, and it has led to John W. Henry and other key figures scouring the market for a replacement ahead of being able to bolster the squad in the coming months.

Fenway Sports Group's search for a new sporting director has come at the same time as looking for Jurgen Klopp's successor as the German tactician has announced that he will step down as Liverpool's boss at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy' during a trophy-laden spell at the helm.

Edwards unwilling to seal Anfield return without assurances

Edwards will not consider returning to Liverpool unless he is given total control of football operations, according to The Times, but Fenway Sports Group are preparing to make a final attempt to persuade him to become the Merseyside giants' sporting director after he has already turned down an initial approach.

The report suggests that there have been no indications of the 44-year-old wanting to head back into football, having left Anfield in the summer of 2022, as he has rejected the advances of numerous clubs - including Chelsea - and it would have to take a major U-turn for him to decide to play a significant role in the post-Klopp era.

Liverpool stepped up their pursuit of Edwards by making contact with him in January, when Schmadtke had reached the final days of his stint, but he snubbed the opportunity to oversee the restructure of the club as he was not interested in heading back into familiar surroundings.

Related Celtic Will 'Try to Sign' Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool Celtic have set their sights on attempting to acquire Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of the transfer window reopening

Although the negative response came as a blow to the Reds, Fenway Sports Group have refused to give up in their attempts to land Edwards, and respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League leaders are 'going to throw the kitchen sink' at their priority target despite him indicating to Mike Gordon that he is not looking for a fresh challenge.

It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur's former chief analyst left Anfield due to being frustrated with the amount of control that Klopp was given, but the ex-Borussia Dortmund chief's impending exit means the situation could be different during the next regime.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John W. Henry forked out £300million to complete a takeover of Liverpool in October 2010, and he has overseen improvements to Anfield and watched the squad secure a number of trophies since his arrival

Ben Jacobs - Fenway Sports Group are seeking speedy response from Edwards

Although Jacobs understands that Liverpool have pinpointed Edwards as their preferred candidate to succeed Schmadtke, he is aware that Fenway Sports Group are pushing for him to make a final decision over whether he is prepared to head back to Merseyside in the coming weeks.

The reputable journalist believes that Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes has been earmarked as a potential back-up option, while Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and former AC Milan sporting director Frederic Massara would also be in the frame to bag a crucial behind the scenes role.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Option number one is Michael Edwards, and I think Liverpool want an answer very quickly. “They would have to, of course, make a formal offer. But I think, by early or mid-March, they will know the answer on the Edwards front. That is approach number one and, if the answer is yes, it's up to Edwards. “I think Richard Hughes will be among those on their list after Edwards. If Edwards turns the opportunity down, that is when Liverpool may look at Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and Frederic Massara, who was most recently at AC Milan.”

Liverpool monitoring Amorim as Alonso alternative

Liverpool have sent representatives to run the rule over potential Klopp successor Ruben Amorim, according to the Mirror, after they have decided to carry out further due diligence despite pinpointing Bayer Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso as their first-choice option to head into the dugout.

The report suggests that there is a £8.5million release clause written into the Portuguese tactician's Sporting contract, but Fenway Sports Group have initiated contact with Alonso's agent to register their interest in bringing him back to Anfield after he made 210 appearances for the club during his playing career.

It is understood that Amorim is planning to hold discussions with interested parties at the end of the season, when he will make a final decision over the next move in his managerial career, and statistics highlight that he has a better points-per-game ratio in the Primeira Liga than Klopp boasts in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record in the Primeira Liga compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Matches 145 323 Won 109 204 Drawn 22 74 Lost 14 45 Goals for 311 692 Goals against 115 315 Points-per-game 2.41 2.12 Statistics correct as of 04/03/2024

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amorim and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann could be interviewed by Liverpool as they continue to assess their options ahead of Klopp's upcoming departure, while Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is also in the running to reach the next stage of the process.

The Reds have been conducting in-depth research on the 39-year-old, and they are aware that they will have to splash the cash in order to lure him away from Sporting as he has more than two years remaining on his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of The Guardian and Transfermarkt