Highlights Xabi Alonso will boost his chances of heading into the Liverpool hot-seat if he guides Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title.

The Spanish tactician has been pinpointed as the Reds' first-choice candidate to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Alonso is ready to take charge of Liverpool after making key decisions during Leverkusen's win over Bayern Munich.

Liverpool would be 'more likely' to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager if he leads Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a string of 'bold calls' in a potentially season-defining clash with Bayern Munich highlighted that he could be perfect for the Anfield hot-seat.

Fenway Sports Group are on the hunt for a successor to Jurgen Klopp after the German tactician sent shockwaves through the football community when he announced last month that he will step down as the Reds' chief at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy'.

The surprise decision came despite Liverpool being on course to be crowned champions, thanks to them being two points clear at the Premier League's summit and suffering fewer defeats than any of their domestic rivals this term, and Alonso is being heavily linked with a return to Merseyside.

Leverkusen fire warning shot over Alonso pursuit

Liverpool could face a battle to acquire Alonso's services if they make their move as, according to German media outlet Sport1, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed that there is confidence behind the scenes at the Bay Arena that he will opt against jumping ship at the end of the campaign due to his contract situation.

The report suggests that the 42-year-old former Real Socieded B head coach, who built a relationship with the Reds' fanbase when he made 210 appearances for the club during his playing career, will not put pressure on the Bundesliga table-toppers to sanction his exit as he is happy in his current surroundings and has been given assurances that his squad will not be dismantled when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

But respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alonso is among the candidates under consideration to replace Klopp, and there is confidence that they will succeed in prising him away from Leverkusen despite him closing in on winning the German top flight title in what has been a season to remember.

Xabi Alonso's managerial record this season Matches 31 Won 27 Drawn 4 Lost 0 Goals for 93 Goals against 22 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 14/2/2024

It is understood that Alonso had already set his sights on eventually taking charge of Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich when he was handed the Leverkusen reins, while he planned to return to Real Sociedad if he struggled in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Spaniard's wish to move into the Anfield dugout could come true as he has been identified as the Premier League leaders' first-choice candidate to succeed Klopp, leading to them planning to test Die Schwarzroten's resolve by making a formal approach.

But Liverpool are facing stiff competition as Alonso is also wanted by La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the latter pinpointing him as an option as they look to put plans in place ahead of Xavi walking away from the hot-seat when the campaign reaches its climax.

There is a possibility that the ex-central midfielder will remain in Germany if he embarks on a fresh challenge away from Leverkusen as Bayern Munich are considering whether to turn to him if they miss out on the Bundesliga crown and sack Thomas Tuchel.

Dean Jones - Alonso will move a step closer to bagging Liverpool job with title win

Leverkusen boosted their hopes of ending Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance as they sealed a 3-0 win over the reigning champions last weekend, allowing them to move five points clear at the summit, and Jones believes Alonso's brave team selection highlighted that he is ready to boss Liverpool.

The reputable reporter feels that the World Cup winner has been shrewd in the transfer market and allowed his squad to discover their best form, while being crowned champions would improve the chances of the Reds making their move for his signature.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Leverkusen made a mockery of Bayern Munich and their status within the Bundesliga last weekend. "You typically expect the underdog to get swept away in a match like that, like how Girona were beaten by Real Madrid when they came up against them on Saturday, but it wasn't the case at all. "Alonso made some really bold calls in terms of team selection, and they paid off. He continues to improve every player, and they've made squad additions that have been absolutely perfect to make the side better. "If Alonso does win the Bundesliga, I think he is more likely to be Liverpool's next manager."

Klopp snubbed chance to land Mbappe

Liverpool rejected the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain talisman Kylian Mbappe last year, according to the Independent, as they did not want to risk causing friction within the dressing room by disrupting their entire financial strategy in order to meet his wage demands.

The report suggests that the France international's representatives reached out to the Reds to discover whether they would be interested in offering a route out of the Parc des Princes, with his £1.2million-per-year contract being due to expire in the summer, but they opted against heading to the negotiating table.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool do not have plans to swoop in for Mbappe due to being aware that his salary and agent fees would leave them in danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

It is understood that the 25-year-old has not made a final decision over his future, with members of his entourage having doubts over whether he should head to Real Madrid as their proposal is worth less than what he would earn by remaining with reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Mbappe has an agreement with his current employers that involves telling president Nasser Al-Khelaifi whether he will stay in the French capital before going public with where he will be plying his trade next season, but he is still considering his options a matter of months ahead of his contract expiring.