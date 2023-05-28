Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will explore the option of signing Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Though he joins a plethora of names on the Merseysider’s shopping list, a midfield acquisition of Milinkovic-Savic’s stature would add plenty of what the Anfield-based outfit are currently craving.

Liverpool transfer news – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Coined as a “magic” midfielder by his teammate Ciro Immobile and once raved over by Steven Gerrard, the Serbian powerhouse would be available to Liverpool for a cut-price, seeing as his contract has one year outstanding.

Igli Tare, the striker-turn-sporting director of Lazio, has told Sky Sports Italia that the 41-cap Serbia international is expected to leave come the end of the season.

Calciomercato have reported that the £100k-a-week Lazio midfielder would be available for a fee around the £35m mark meaning Liverpool must act swiftly to snare their heavily linked target.

Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United have been persistently linked with the Serb since 2018, yet it is the high-flying outfits of Arsenal and Newcastle that are likely destinations, according to Football Italia.

Back in February, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham were preparing to replace their prized possession in Declan Rice with the Serie A ace.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Liverpool?

Galetti suggested that Milinkovic-Savic is among others in Liverpool’s list of potential midfield reinforcements and should pounce on the midfielder given his Lazio days - in his current contract - are numbered.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti said: “Liverpool want to be competitive again in the Premier League and for this reason, one of the main targets of the next summer transfer market is to strengthen the midfield. And yes it's true, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is among the names in the list. His contract will expire in 2024 and Lazio, to avoid losing him as a free agent next year, will have to sell him in the summer.”

What would Sergej Milinkovic-Savic bring to Liverpool’s midfield?

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s summer departures will rid the Liverpool midfield of a wealth of experience, meaning a distinguished signing like Milinkovic-Savic would be sensible.

The Reds are in drastic need of reinforcements in the engine room that embody the vision of Klopp and co - and they need to look no further than Milinkovic-Savic.

Across 339 appearances for his current employers, the midfield man has accrued 129 goal contributions, highlighting it’s not just defensive acumen that he would bring with him.

Plundering a tally of nine goals and eight assists this season is further proof of his potency in the attacking third, a much-needed potency which Liverpool have lacked this season compared to when they were genuine title-winners or even challengers.

Defensively, though, the Lazio man is no slouch, as Fbref data shows he has completed 1.45 blocks and 1.3 clearances, and an eye-catching 3 aerial duels won per 90.

Milinkovic-Savic would, undoubtedly, be a statement of their intent to those in the Premier League, while he would also enrich Liverpool’s youthful centre of the park with ample top-level experience.