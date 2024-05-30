Highlights Liverpool are the leading club in the race to sign Rodrygo in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2028 but recent comments about his future have fuelled speculation.

The player’s entourage insist the player is happy at Real Madrid.

Liverpool are leading the race of clubs interested in Brazilian winger Rodrygo, according to reports in Spain. Newly appointed head coach Arne Slot is said to be targeting a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window and the Real Madrid man could be one of the names under consideration.

Slot formally takes charge of the Reds at the beginning of June following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. One of the Dutchman's key tasks this summer will be to add quality to the squad already in place ahead of a return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

With Kylian Mbappe rumoured to be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and youngster Endrick already lined up in a transfer from Palmeiras, Carlo Ancelotti will have plenty of attacking depth at his disposal. The expected competition for places has prompted rumours Rodrygo could be the one to depart this summer.

Liverpool ‘At the Helm’ For Rodrygo

The Reds are the favourites to land the Brazilian if he leaves Real

Liverpool have been named as potential suitors for Rodrygo should he opt to depart Real Madrid in the summer. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Reds are just one of a number of Premier League clubs vying for his signature, but they are 'at the helm'.

The 23-year-old's recent interview with DAZN only fuelled speculation as he refused to rule out a possible move. He said:

"Yes. Well... anything can happen. I have a contract here, but I don't know. The years I've been here have been a pleasure for me. I've always said I want to be at this club, but let's see.”

Rodrygo - described as being "magical" by Real captain Nacho Fernandez - last signed a contract extension in November last year and his current deal - worth £360,000-a-week according to 90min - expires in 2028. With so many years left, it would likely take a significant fee to tempt Real Madrid into a possible agreement.

Rodrygo ‘Happy’ in Madrid

The player's entourage have said the player wants to continue at Real

In a significant blow to Liverpool’s hopes of signing the player, alternative reports have suggested the player has no desire to leave Real Madrid and is happy at the club. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday the winger’s entourage confirmed plans to continue with the La Liga club.

He also noted a €1B release clause in the contract Rodrygo signed late last year. Such figures would make any move to Liverpool extremely difficult given the most expensive transfer to date stands at £198m when Neymar moved to Barcelona in 2017.

In 2023/24, Rodrygo scored 17 goals and registered nine assists across 50 appearances in all competitions. Real Madrid have just one remaining game this term as they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on Saturday, June 1.

Related Mohamed Salah 'Top of the List' to be Sold by Liverpool Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Anfield, and former defender Steve Nicol believes he could be sold.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 29-05-24.