Archie Gray has been in magnificent form for Leeds United in what is one of the best breakout seasons in Championship history, especially for a teenager - but Liverpool are feeling the full effect of his rising stock with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich now said to hold an interest in securing his signature.

Gray made national headlines when he featured on the bench for Leeds in December 2021 against Arsenal in a game where he was just 15 years of age; and whilst he has had to bide his time slowly, he's been entrusted by Daniel Farke this season to feature in all but two of their Championship games this season with the Whites sat in the top two of the second-tier.

Liverpool had been linked earlier in the season, alongside Manchester City and Newcastle who were said to be keeping tabs on his performances with the premise of making a future move for him, regardless of Leeds being promoted or not this campaign. And, whilst the Reds have made the most noise about signing the youngster, they could have a battle on their hands with the German champions and Spanish league leaders both in the hunt for his signature.

Archie Gray Has Been Linked to Liverpool's Big European Rivals

A stellar season has seen him touted with a move to Real Madrid

According to HITC, Gray is being looked at closely by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid after his performances this season. With Leeds having lost just six games all season, Gray has been a mainstay in his season and it's no surprise that the youngster has attracted vast interest given his age.

Scouts of the European duo were present at Elland Road on Monday, taking notes on Gray with the midfielder coming under the microscope in the centre of the park, despite playing the majority of the season at right back under Farke.

Both clubs are long-term admirers of Gray, and he has furthered his experiences in the last few weeks by being called up to the England under-21 set up - where he scored against Azerbaijan to become the fourth-youngest scorer in Young Lions history behind the established trio of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala and Theo Walcott.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray is the fourth generation of his family tree to have played for Leeds United; father Andy (1995-98; 2011-12), grandfather Frank (1972-79; 1981-85) and great uncle Eddie (1966-83) all played for the Whites.

Leeds do have their star talent signed up until 2028, though Leeds say they don't have any intention of selling Gray - and promotion back to the Premier League will surely help that.

Liverpool will be hoping that Gray continues to see his development in the Premier League if he does sign for them, but with how well Bellingham has done since joining Real Madrid and the Bundesliga's likeness for signing young English talents - Jadon Sancho, Bellingham, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Reece Oxford to name but a few - all three represent strong options.

Where Liverpool Would Play Archie Gray if They Signed Him

Liverpool are clad with options throughout their ranks but Archie Gray could play a part

Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely remain as Liverpool's leading right-back for many years to come, and prior to Conor Bradley's emergence there was somewhat of a need for the right-back slot to be filled, in which Gray could have stepped up to the plate. But Bradley is now the absolute second-choice at Anfield, and so it's likely that Gray would only be considered a midfield option.

Thiago Alcantara continues to struggle with injury issues, though the Reds have plenty of creative midfield options in their ranks with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all capable of playing on the front foot - and so if anything, it's likely that Gray would slot in as a defensive midfield option with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

