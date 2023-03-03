Here we have every confirmed player that will be taking part in Liverpool Legends vs Celtic Legends at Anfield.

Two of the biggest clubs in the world face off in a legends match very soon, with Liverpool taking on the Scottish giants of Celtic FC.

Both teams have a deep, rich footballing history and have been blessed to have some of the greatest players to ever play the beautiful game. Liverpool have had the likes of Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish and Mohamed Salah, whereas Celtic have boasted names such as Bily McNeill, Henrik Larsson and, well...Kenny Dalglish.

This is why a legends match between the two will be heavily anticipated by fans, as they will be desperate to see some iconic names take centre stage and put on the jerseys for the club once again.

This is why a legends match between the two will be heavily anticipated by fans, as they will be desperate to see some iconic names take centre stage and put on the jerseys for the club once again.

Liverpool Legends Lineup

Here is the current list of names for the Reds that are set to dazzle Anfield once more:

Daniel Agger

Martin Skrtel

Ragnar Klavan

Gregory Vignal

Jamie Carragher

Jerzy Dudek

Sander Westerveld

Fabio Aurelio

These names are all confirmed by Liverpool on their official website.

Some fantastic names there that fans of Liverpool will be excited to see grace Anfield once more. Jamie Carragher is arguably the standout. The no-nonsense centre-half captained Liverpool for many years and definitely achieved legendary status. He could form a mean partnership with the equally no-nonsense Martin Skrtel, who many a striker feared during his playing days.

They'll also be safe between the sticks with Polish icon Jerzy Dudek. He was an ever-present force between the sticks and will be looking to keep as many Hoops players out as possible.

Celtic Legends Line Up

As for the opposition, the Hoops have this list of names confirmed thus far:

Artur Boruc

Stiliyan Petrov

Darren O’Dea

Stephen McManus

Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink

Simon Ferry

These names are all confirmed by Celtic via their Celtic FC Foundation Twitter page.

Again, some cracking names announced so far for the away side. The left peg of Stiliyan Petrov will have Liverpool Legends quaking, he was notorious for scoring thunderbolts. Another notable name is one of the best names in football history, Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink. The Dutch forward was prolific for the Hoops and will be looking to catch the Pole Dudek out on the occasion. Speaking of the Polish, Celtic also have one of their own between the sticks! Artur Boruc also features - but which keeper will come out on top?

Who are the managers?

The gaffers for either side are as follows:

Liverpool: Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish Celtic: Paul Lambert

Despite featuring for both sides, Dalglish will take charge of Liverpool - where he really made a name for himself. Celtic have Paul Lambert, who is currently in charge of Ipswich Town.

When is Liverpool Legends vs Celtic Legends?

Liverpool Legends take on Celtic Legends on Saturday 25th March 2023 at Anfield, with kick-off set to take place at 3 PM.

