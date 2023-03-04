Here we have absolutely everything you need to know about the upcoming legends match between Liverpool and Celtic.

Two British footballing giants collide as Liverpool Legends take on Celtic FC Legends in a charity match this March.

The two clubs have dominated in their divisions and are arguably two of the biggest clubs in world football. They've both been blessed with fantastic managers, fans and of course players with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Henrik Larsson and of course, Kenny Dalglish to name a few.

Now the two are joining forces in order to raise money for a great cause, with a load of past legends coming together to grace the pitch again in what should be a fantastic event.

Here is absolutely everything you need to know about it.

Liverpool Legends take on Celtic Legends on Saturday 25th March 2023, with kick-off set to take place at 3 PM.

Venue

The match will be played at the home stadium of Liverpool, Anfield. Will this prove an advantage for the Merseyside legends? They'll certainly have more support on the day from the fans.

Who's Playing?

Here is the full list of players from either side so far.

Liverpool Confirmed Players:

Daniel Agger

Martin Skrtel

Ragnar Klavan

Gregory Vignal

Jamie Carragher

Jerzy Dudek

Sander Westerveld

Fabio Aurelio

These names are all confirmed by Liverpool on their official website.

Celtic Confirmed Players:

Artur Boruc

Stiliyan Petrov

Darren O’Dea

Stephen McManus

Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink

Simon Ferry

These names are all confirmed by Celtic via their Celtic FC Foundation Twitter page.

Managers

The gaffers for either side are as follows:

Liverpool: Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish Celtic: Paul Lambert

Despite featuring for both sides, Dalglish will take charge of Liverpool - where he really made a name for himself. Celtic have Paul Lambert, who is currently in charge of Ipswich Town.

Tickets

Tickets for the charity match are priced at £27 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s.

Depending on which team you're supporting, the process differentiates when purchasing tickets.

For Liverpool fans, Tickets can be purchased online here. Bear in mind you need to be an official member.

To purchase tickets as a Celtic supporter, you should:

Click HERE and register an account Select the Liverpool Legends v Celtic Legends Match Select ‘I have a promo code’ then enter CELTICLEG2023 Click ‘Find Seats’ Select seats and finalise transaction

A number of places have also been allocated for Celtic’s disabled supporters.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds raised from the fixture will support a range of LFC Foundations and partner charities programmes including schools, inclusive sports, social action, health and well-being and food poverty (Via Liverpool Foundation).

Will you be picking up a ticket?

