Liverpool will be looking to build on their thrilling 6-3 weekend win at Tottenham Hotspur when they host beleaguered Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day.

The Reds produced one of their most impressive performances of the season to see off Spurs and there are plenty of reasons to believe they can follow up with another convincing win here.

Result Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Liverpool 1.13 1/8 -800 Draw 13.0 12/1 +1200 Leicester City 29.0 28/1 +2800

Arne Slot’s players are in tremendous form – they are W4-D1-L0 from their last five matches – and an impressive W6-D1-L1 at home in the Premier League this season. Those that may have an inkling this is normally a good time of the year for Liverpool to collect points would be correct – the Reds have won each of their last seven Boxing Day fixtures, racking up a sensational +19 goal difference across the seven games in question.

While Slot and his players will head into the game in confident mood, Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has plenty to concern him. The Foxes have lost their last two matches in emphatic fashion – a 4-0 defeat at Newcastle United on their last away trip came before an arguably even more dismal 3-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Wolves last weekend.

Individual and collective defensive mistakes littered those last two Leicester performances and will be a massive cause for concern for the visitors as they prepare to face rampant hosts. Van Nistelrooy and his players will know exactly what to expect given how positive and confident Liverpool were at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. This is one of the division's mismatches at the moment, and anything other than a home victory would be a surprise.

Best Bet

We fully expect Liverpool to win, but the hosts are predictably short in the Match Odds market. At the time of writing, the best price available on Slot’s men is 1.13 (1/8). Leicester are 29.0 (28/1) to cause what would be one of the season’s biggest upsets so far, while the Draw is 13.0 (12/1).

The short odds on a Liverpool victory may lend themselves to accumulators if there are other games where you have a strong view. On their own, however, they hold little appeal. Instead, there are better selections on this game.

Don't Expect a Stack of Goals

One conundrum for bettors ahead of this game is: do we place greater weight on Liverpool’s brilliant scoring form at the weekend and Leicester’s currently leaky defence, or on the longer-term stats that indicate that the game actually may not be as high-scoring as the market prices suggest?

The Reds may have been magnificently prolific over the weekend, but that has not generally been the case this season, particularly at home. In front of goal, Liverpool have been more conservative (by their own high standards) than free-scoring at Anfield: the hosts have netted exactly two goals in seven of their last eight home matches.

Leicester’s recent defending is a legitimate concern, but manager van Nistelrooy will almost certainly have prioritised defensive work ahead of this match. The Foxes manager will be fully aware that Liverpool are going to do the lion’s share of attacking in this game, and he and his players know they cannot afford another heavy defeat after conceding seven goals in their last two outings.

The market is clearly expecting a high-scoring encounter. Rather than the goal line close to evens being set at 3 Goals or 3.5 Goals — as you might normally find in the Premier League — for this game it is placed at 4 Goals instead. Over 4 Goals is available at an odds-on 1.80 (4/5), while Under 4 Goals is 2.02 (42/41).

Is such a high goal line justified? We're not so sure: the season-long stats firmly suggest that Under 4 Goals is the value selection. Thirteen of Liverpool’s 16 Premier League games, and all eight of their home games, have featured four goals or fewer this season. The same applies to 14 of Leicester’s 17 games, and five of their eight away games.

Best Bet

We are leaving this market alone, but if you are looking for a Goals Market selection, we would favour Unders. The long-term trends clearly point towards the game being lower-scoring than the markets currently suggest. We would rather have these long-term trends on our side.

The Smart Way to Support the Hosts

Rather than purely backing a selection from one of the various goal markets on offer on this match, we prefer to combine a goal selection with a Liverpool victory. A same-game parlay of this type is not something we would often recommend, but on a game where few of the other prices hold much appeal, this looks the smartest way to play.

Best Bet

Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 Goals in the Match Results and Over/Under 4.5 is available at 1.91 (10/11). That is an excellent price given: a) the high number of games involving these two sides that have had four goals or fewer this season, and b) the strong possibility that Liverpool claim all three points come the final whistle on Boxing Day.

For this selection to win, you need both outcomes to occur – i.e. Liverpool to win, and the game to have Under 4.5 Goals in total. And there's a certain risk to the selection, given that Liverpool have just scored six at Tottenham, and will be champing at the bit to put on a festive show for the currently upbeat home fans.

We feel, however, that the fact that the Reds haven't scored a huge number of goals at home this season, coupled with the fact that Leicester are likely to do everything they can to avoid a mauling here, would suggest that a home win and fewer than five goals in the game is a likely outcome.

Top selection - Liverpool to win at Under 4.5 Goals (1.91)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 23/12/2024