Highlights Liverpool have joined the race to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the talented Frenchman.

Real Madrid are still the current favourites to land his signature.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are the latest club to join the race for the highly sought after Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old centre-back is a product of Lille’s academy and he made the step up to the first team in 2022. He already has 60 senior appearances under his belt and he started 30 of their 34 Ligue 1 games last term.

Yoro’s remarkable rise in recent seasons has prompted Europe’s elite to take note. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are among the clubs battling for his signature this summer.

Liverpool Join Race for Leny Yoro

Real Madrid appear to be in pole position for defender's signature

Romano has confirmed Yoro is on Liverpool’s shortlist for defensive reinforcement in the upcoming transfer window as they prepare for their first season under new head coach Arne Slot. They are set to battle it out with a number of other clubs across the continent, but Madrid are the current favourites.

Yoro is about to enter the final year of his contract with Lille, but Romano says Liverpool’s pursuit hinges on his prospects with Madrid. Should a move to Spain fail to materialise, other clubs will be handed a significant boost to their hopes of signing the player.

Romano told his YouTube channel on Friday morning:

"Liverpool are considering Leny Yoro as part of their shortlist for the defence. I can confirm again, Liverpool really like Yoro so they are also in the race with Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs in case Real Madrid don’t go for him. "Liverpool is one to watch, for sure. The interest is genuine and the player is aware and they are waiting to see what happens with Real Madrid."

Al-Nassr 'eye' Move for Virgil van Dijk

Dutchman about to enter the final year of his contract

Reports of interest in Yoro have emerged in light of a rumoured pursuit from Saudi Arabia for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch international has 12 months left on his deal with the Merseyside outfit and will be a priority contract renewal for the Reds this summer.

However, that could be complicated by Al-Nassr’s reported interest in Van Dijk. According to Spanish outlet MARCA, they have offered him the opportunity to become the highest-paid defender in world football. This comes just a year after former Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino completed a move to Saudi Arabia, while Mohamed Salah was also the subject of interest from the league.

Virgil van Dijk career stats for Liverpool in all competitions Appearances 270 Goals 23 Assists 12

The report claims Al-Nassr are 'determined' to sign Van Dijk this summer to form a partnership with ex-Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte. The interest comes despite Liverpool showing no desire to part ways with their captain in the transfer window.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.