Highlights Liverpool may consider Leroy Sane as a replacement for Mohamed Salah if they are forced to part ways with the Egyptian forward.

Salah attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer, and that's expected to continue in 2024.

Dean Jones has discussed the prospect of Jurgen Klopp having to replace Salah, whilst providing an update on a potential Sane pursuit.

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane to replace Mohamed Salah, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on their pursuit to GIVEMESPORT.

Sane moved to Bundesliga side Bayern for a fee of around £55m from Manchester City, per BBC. The German forward has kicked on in Germany after an impressive spell in the Premier League, but he could be on his way back to England if the Reds are forced to replace Salah.

Although Jurgen Klopp has a plethora of talent to choose from in attack, there's no doubt that the Merseyside club heavily rely on Salah for creativity and scoring goals, so losing him could be a disaster if they don't replace him adequately. However, Liverpool supporters must remember that Salah wasn't the player he is now when they signed him, so they have to trust that Klopp can develop his potential replacement into a world-class star.

Leroy Sane could be the man to replace Mohamed Salah

Although Salah is a Liverpool player as it stands, there's no guarantee he will still be at Anfield in the near future. During the summer transfer window, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad submitted a £150m offer to try and prise Salah away from Liverpool. The Reds quickly rejected the proposal with it being so close to the deadline, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, interest in Salah isn't going to go away.

Salah's £350k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, and if the Egyptian forward isn't interested in extending his current deal, then Liverpool might have to consider cashing in if they receive an astronomical offer once again. As per the Mirror, Klopp wants Salah to stay for the remainder of the season, but the report suggests that a move to the Middle East next summer is inevitable.

As a result, Liverpool will be forced to find a replacement. It's understood that the Merseyside club have earmarked Sane as their first-choice target to replace Salah if he was to take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia. Liverpool are reportedly willing to break their transfer record to secure the signature of the former Man City winger, which currently stands at around £85m - the fee Darwin Nunez moved to Anfield for.

Offloading Salah in January certainly wouldn't be ideal and Bayern may also be reluctant to allowing Sane to depart in the middle of the season, so this could be one to watch ahead of next summer.

Jones has suggested that Sane has been linked with a move to Liverpool for a while now and he believes there is something in the rumours, with Klopp and his recruitment team wanting to be 'kept abreast of the situation'. The journalist adds that there is nothing imminent on the cards at the moment, but Liverpool do have to start planning for life without Salah. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Sane has been linked for a while and I think there's something in it in terms of Liverpool want to be kept abreast of the situation, but I don't think there's anything imminent on the cards. I don't think Sane is on the verge of joining Liverpool. But there is going to come a point when they have to start thinking more clearly about what happens after Salah. He's not playing in the same way that he used to, but he is still the most influential player on that Liverpool team and he's still the player that's making the big moments count. So you do wonder where Liverpool would turn for somebody like that, and it will be helpful to have somebody with some Premier League experience. So the Sane links are very interesting in that sense, just in case they are looking for a successor to Salah."

Jurgen Klopp has other forward targets

Sane, who Harry Kane said has 'outstanding power', isn't the only player that Liverpool are considering as Sane's replacement. According to The Athletic back in September, the Reds were considering West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen as a Salah replacement. However, the England international recently signed a new long-term deal at the London Stadium.

It's unlikely to deter the Merseyside club if they're serious about bringing Bowen to Anfield, especially if they receive a significant fee for Salah. The attraction of playing for a club competing for Champions League places could tempt the former Hull City man into making the switch.