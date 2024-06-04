Highlights Liverpool are pursuing a new centre-back due to Joel Matip's exit.

Levi Colwill, however, is not an option for Liverpool as Chelsea will reject any bids.

Missing the EURO 2024 squad, Colwill will be aiming to boost his England future.

Liverpool's chase of a new centre-back is set to be one of Arne Slot's biggest tasks to complete in the summer with Joel Matip set to depart the club - but it won't be a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill according to Ben Jacobs, who says that the Reds are "not engaging" with the London outfit due to their non-sale stance on the youngster.

Matip's exit means that Liverpool only have four centre-backs at the club in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and youngster Jarell Quansah; but with Konate undergoing a poor second half to the campaign at Anfield and Quansah only being young, an elite centre-back may be needed to get them back to the top of the table as they had done for years under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool: Transfer News Latest

Liverpool have been in the market for a new defender

The Reds have been touted with moves for the likes of Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon, Antonio Silva from Benfica and Murillo from Nottingham Forest; though at this early stage in the transfer window and with continental tournaments across the globe to deal with first, it is likely to be a slow start to the transfer window.

Colwill has also been linked with a move to Merseyside despite signing a £100,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge and having missed out on England's EURO 2024 squad, the youngster will be looking to force his way back into Gareth Southgate's plans having made his international debut against Australia at Wembley back in October.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Colwill captained Chelsea for the first time earlier this season in the 2-1 loss away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Having only featured in 23 Premier League games this season thanks to a toe injury at the end of the campaign, the Cobham graduate - dubbed a 'world-class' talent - will need to find his way back into the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge - but a move to Liverpool could well boost his prospects of a place in the Three Lions setup.

Jacobs: "Chelsea's Stance is Automatic Rejection"

It appears Colwill is set to remain at Stamford Bridge

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs claimed that Chelsea see any bids for Colwill as an 'automatic rejection' at present which has ruled out a move for Liverpool for now - but he believes that Liverpool still appreciate the player. Jacobs said:

"He's missed out on the EURO squad. And even though the player [Colwill], if he can't get into the England setup - or if for whatever reason he's not playing regularly at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, or playing out of position - he may start to at least look at options. "But the Chelsea stance is very much an automatic rejection at this point for summer 2024, and Liverpool know that, so they are not engaging. "All of the noise is obviously coming from elsewhere because Liverpool are entirely focused on other targets. Again, it's not because they don't appreciate Colwill, it's because they simply don't think that anything is possible in 2024."

Colwill Move Could Boost England Future

The Three Lions star has a bright career ahead of him

Colwill is part of a young group of England stars that could turn into a golden generation.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi and Quansah form a potentially formidable back line, whilst youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton have been drafted into the setup under Southgate for the international friendlies - and of couse, Jude Bellingham, who has just won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Levi Colwill's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =11th Clearances Per Game 2.8 5th Tackles Per Game 2.1 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =2nd Match rating 6.82 6th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

If Colwill can get back to his best - either at Chelsea or Liverpool - and develop from there, it could be a masterstroke for the national team.

