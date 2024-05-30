Highlights Liverpool eyes Chelsea's Colwill for long-term defensive reinforcement to replace the departing Joel Matip.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in the summer transfer window with Arne Slot chasing a versatile left-footed centre-back, according to journalist Kieran Gill.

The 21-year-old defender, who has been described as a 'world-class' talent, has garnered interest from Liverpool, as the club looks to reinforce their defence for the upcoming season. At the age of 21, Colwill would be a long-term investment for Liverpool while also being able to contribute in the short-term after impressing during his time at Chelsea.

Several factors complicate the potential transfer, making it a challenging pursuit for the Merseyside club. The Blues are unlikely to be willing to offload him on the cheap, while a departure might not be of interest to Colwill after he came through their academy.

Liverpool Remain Interested in Levi Colwill

They've previously monitored the defender

According to journalist Gill, Liverpool are interested in Chelsea defender Colwill, with Slot hoping to bring in a left-sided centre-back during the summer transfer window. The Blues are looking to keep hold of the English youngster, with his deal not expiring until 2029, with Chelsea having the option to extend by a further year.

Capable of playing as a left-sided centre-back or even as a left-back, Colwill's ability to adapt to different positions would be a valuable asset to Liverpool's squad. His left-footedness also adds balance to the team, as it is a rarity among the Reds' current defensive options. It's a profile Slot doesn't have at his disposal, so it wouldn't be a surprise if it was a priority in the summer.

Levi Colwill v Jarell Quansah - 2023/2024 stats Colwill Quansah Matches 20 (3) 13 (4) Goals 1 2 Pass Success 83.4% 88.8% Aerials Won Per Game 1.9 2.6 Tackles Per Game 2.1 1.5 Match Rating 6.82 6.76 Statistics correct as of 30/05/2024

Liverpool's need to sign a defender this summer is driven by the departure of Joel Matip. The Cameroonian international suffered a serious knee injury during the 2023/2024 season and will leave the club at the end of his contract. This could leave the Reds short of options in defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Levi Colwill made his England debut back in 2023, playing alongside Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ibrahima Konate Attracting Interest from PSG

They could test Liverpool's resolve

Ibrahima Konate could be on the move in the summer transfer window, while talks are ongoing regarding a contract extension with the club. He has two years left on his current deal, and according to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain have expressed interest in signing him, with intermediaries indicating their keenness on the player.

Despite this interest, Konate has become a key player for the Merseyside outfit, so a deal could be difficult for the Ligue 1 side to complete. It could explain their interest in Colwill if they feel a move to PSG would appeal to Konate.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt