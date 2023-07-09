Liverpool’s potential signing of transfer target Levi Colwill from Chelsea could take the club to “the next level” at Anfield, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his centre-back options in his Reds squad as he juggles Premier League and Europa League football this season.

Liverpool transfer news – Levi Colwill

According to Football.London, Liverpool remain interested in Colwill as they look to add a left-sided centre-back option to the squad.

The 20-year-old has not returned to pre-season training with Chelsea, having spent the summer at the U21 European Championships with Lee Carsley’s victorious England squad.

Colwill will return to Cobham in the next couple of weeks, where he will meet new head coach Mauricio Pochettino to determine whether his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Blues academy graduate could earn himself a starting role with the west London outfit, which would come as a blow to Liverpool’s chances of landing his signature.

The young talent has found himself in demand after an impressive loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion raised his profile across the Premier League.

According to talkSPORT, the Seagulls are interested in signing their former loanee permanently and are prepared to offer a club-record fee of £40m.

And Taylor believes that Colwill, described as “fantastic” by former Huddersfield Town teammate Lewis O’Brien, would be an excellent signing for Liverpool but thinks the centre-back would not be guaranteed a starting role in Klopp’s side.

What has Taylor said about Liverpool and Colwill?

When speaking about what areas Liverpool could strengthen this summer, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Centre-back is definitely one. I think Levi Colwill would be the one that would take them to the next level really if they were able to get that.

“Although, you could argue there's no guarantee he would play because Andy Robertson, in my view, has to be in the team. But it's hard to know what kind of player Liverpool will be able to acquire, particularly given that there’s no guarantee this centre-back will play. So, I do expect them to push for a centre-back.”

Where else do Liverpool need to strengthen this summer?

Alongside bolstering their centre-back options, Liverpool could do with strengthening their numbers across several areas of the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has nailed his place down in Klopp’s starting XI for several years, but a lack of competent right-back cover may have led to a dip in his performances last term.

Despite the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds could still do with adding a more defensive-minded midfielder to their squad after losing the services of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of last season.

With Roberto Firmino also leaving Anfield this summer, the Merseyside outfit could add another centre-forward option as cover for Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota if they feel they need an alternative figure at the fulcrum of Klopp’s attack.

However, having made a positive start to the transfer window in terms of incomings, Klopp and the Liverpool faithful will hope to carry on in the same vein as the beginning of the Premier League season draws closer.