Highlights Liverpool could have a 'window of opportunity' to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in 2025.

Chelsea remains confident Englishman is 'not for sale'.

Liverpool seeks right-sided attacker and new centre-back alongside new boss.

Liverpool, alongside other potential suitors, could have a ‘window of opportunity’ to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in the summer of 2025, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, as the Blues remain confident that the Englishman is ‘not for sale’.

With Joel Matip leaving Merseyside this summer, The Athletic have reported that a new centre-back, alongside a right-sided attacker, is among their priority positions in the coming months as new boss Arne Slot looks to stake a claim on the Premier League.

Liverpool Transfer Latest: Levi Colwill

Reds tried to sign him last summer

Last summer, in a bid to increase his game time, Colwill signed a new contract with the west Londoners, extending his stay until the summer of 2029, all while snubbing the Reds’ attempts to sign him. This time around, the Blues have no intention to do business with Liverpool over the defender.

In the early stages of 2023/24, the once-capped Three Lions gem was a regular - thanks to his versatility - before picking up an injury in March as he failed to make an appearance from then on out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Levi Colwill, from the Chelsea squad in 2023/24, made the second-most interceptions (1.1 per game) and fourth-most tackles (2.1 per game).

The fact that Chelsea have signed Tosin Adarabioyo could, once again, limit the 21-year-old’s chances of becoming a legend at his boyhood club. After emerging from the depths of Chelsea's fabled academy ranks, Cobham, the Englishman has plundered 32 appearances for the senior side.

According to football.london, the Stamford Bridge-based side are determined to keep the Southampton-born ace beyond the summer with Enzo Maresca looking to build on what was left by his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Jacobs: 2025 Could Be a ‘Window of Opportunity’ to Sign Colwill

PSG and Bayern Munich is also interested

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs suggested the former Brighton & Hove Albion loanee - described as a "Rolls-Royce" defender by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - is looking for ‘guarantees’ now. If he fails to receive such promises, it could open a ‘window of opportunity’ for the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, who are both interested in his signature.

Insisting that Chelsea are adamant that £100,000-a-week star Colwill is ‘not for sale’, the reputable journalist revealed that Bayern Munich have made an inquiry about the central defender, though they will be told that he is currently not on the market.

Jacobs said:

“But from Colwill’s perspective, he wants those guarantees now, and if he doesn't get them or for whatever reason, on merit, isn't picked throughout the season, or doesn't have a productive season, then suitors like Liverpool and PSG might see a window of opportunity in 2025. “But Liverpool are not moving now, and the only club that's made a more recent enquiry is Bayern Munich, and they'll be told, the same as PSG and Liverpool, the player this summer is not for sale.”

Jeremie Frimpong Remains a Target for Liverpool

Could be on his way out of BayArena

With Trent Alexander-Arnold shaping himself into a central midfielder and Mohamed Salah’s future hanging in the balance, Slot will be keen to acquire a man that can play in all positions on the right flank. Up steps Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands ace Jeremie Frimpong, who BILD, via Sports Witness, reveal is being tracked by the Reds.

Frimpong 23/24 League Stats vs Leverkusen Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,265 6th Goals 9 4th Assists 7 4th Key passes per game 1.5 4th Dribbles per game 1.5 3rd Key passes per game 1.5 4th Overall rating 7.08 8th

Frimpong, 23, has Euro 2024 to shine on the international stage and by the time the competition draws to a close, there could be many clubs sniffing around his signature. Formerly of Manchester City, the 23-year-old registered 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for Xabi Alonso’s side in the 2023/24 campaign.