Liverpool continued their unbeaten streak in this season's Champions League with a 2-1 win over Lille OSC in their penultimate group stage match. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott ensured that Arne Slot's side need just one point in their final group game to finish top of the table in the new format of the prestigious European competition.

From the outset, the contest was very open, with each side seeing opportunities present themselves, though neither side were able to take advantage. That wasn't until Kostantinos Tsimikas's tackle on Jonathan David sent Liverpool on the counter with the ball finding its way to Mohamed Salah, who did not miss his opportunity to put Liverpool ahead. His strike marked his 50th European goal for the Reds.

The Egyptian had a glorious chance to double the home side's lead after he got in front of his defender, but he put his shot just wide of the post, seeing them going into the break with just the one-goal advantage.

The second-half saw Liverpool come out and step up another gear, with them controlling the tempo and the possession numbers. Jarell Quansah came closest to doubling their lead before the hour mark, but he couldn't quite guide his header on target.

Lille went down to 10 after Aissa Mandi was brandished a second yellow card for a foul on Luis Diaz, and from the free kick, Alexis Mac Allister got on the end of the ball, but his header, like his teammate's, went wide.

Despite being a man down, the French side looked revitalised, and soon conjured an equaliser with Jonathan David having a tap-in after Tsimikas was unable to clear Hakon Haraldsson's initial shot - his 18th goal of the season.

However, with their new advantage, it wasn't long before Liverpool re-took the lead, with Harvey Elliott's long-range strike from a corner taking a wicked deflection off of Mukau and nestling into the net.

Darwin Nunez thought he had scored in stoppage time - like he did twice in Liverpool's win over Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend - but he was standing in a clear offside position.

With another three points, Liverpool have now guaranteed their place in the knockout rounds, but need one point from their remaining group game to be the overall winners of the group stage due to Barcelona's last-gasp strike from Raphinha saw them come from behind to beat Benfica 5-4.

Liverpool vs. Lille - Match Statistics Liverpool Statistic Lille 56 Possession (%) 45 13 Shots 4 7 Shots on Target 1 3 Corners 3 0 Saves 5 2 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Alisson Becker - 6/10

Didn't have much to do, facing no shots on his goal in the first half.

RB - Conor Bradley - 6/10

Caught out of position on multiple occasions as he struggled to recover from going forward. Was also not immune from being dispossessed. Got in some better attacking positions in the second half, but was unable to hit the target when he struck his luck at goal.

CB - Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Made a plethora of clearances, and was dominant in his ground duels. Made the right passes around the pitch more often than not.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

Received lots of the ball, and looked to create by going long. But Lille largely kept him out of the game.

LB - Konstantinos Tsimikas - 6/10

Played a crucial role in getting Liverpool in transition, with his tackle on Jonathan David setting his team away to go down the other end and score. Found success with his long balls. At fault for Lille's equaliser after failing to clear his lines.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 5/10

Didn't look at his best in the contest, receiving just two dozen touches and doing very little with them. Was subbed off at half-time, albeit likely just to give him a rest.

CM - Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

Got the assist for Salah's opener, and aimed to create from deep in midfield. Was subbed off at half-time though.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Always popped up in all positions around the midfield when his team needed it and looked to play the ball forward on many occasions, hitting his long balls with accuracy. Did get caught in possession far too often.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Looked very bright from the outset. Tucked away the opener, his 50th European goal for the Reds, with such composure and confidence. Should have doubled his tally before the half-time break.

ST - Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10

Pressed very well up front, and was always on hand to try and help his team win the ball back.

LW - Luis Diaz - 6/10

Worked very hard out of possession to win the ball back for his team, often coming deep from high attacking areas. Wasn't particularly electric on the attack as he has shown recently, though not many chances presented themselves.

Sub - Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Looked to stabilise Liverpool's midfield, by being strong in possession and in his ground duels. He was also on hand to complete his defensive duties to great effect. A very solid 45 minutes for the Argentine.

Sub - Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Got on the scoresheet after his shot from distance took a wicked deflection. Looked bright in the second half, and willed his team forward. His goal ultimately won them the contest.

Sub - Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

Came on to shore up the midfield, and looked calm and composed in that holding position, where he helped dictate the pace of the game.

Sub - Federico Chiesa - 6/10

Liverpool fans have yet to see the best of the Italian, but in his 15-minute cameo, he looked bright, cutting inside on his right foot and forcing a good save from Chevalier.

Sub - Trent Alexander-Arnold - N/A

Was only given a five-minute cameo by Slot.

Lille Player Ratings

GK - Lucas Chevalier - 6/10

Made himself look big when Liverpool's star attackers glared down on goal. Looked solid, though couldn't do too much more about Salah's goal.

RB - Aissa Mandi - 3/10

Whilst he did well to contain the Liverpool attack down his side, he was sent off at the hour mark after being given a second yellow card for a challenge on Luis Diaz. This left his team vulnerable for the rest of the contest.

CB - Bafode Diakite - 6/10

Showed early on that he wasn't afraid to burst forward from central defence. Put his body on the line to defend for his team, making clearances, interceptions and tackles when his team needed him to.

CB - Alexsandro Ribeiro - 7/10

Defended well and even stepped out into the midfield to have a run at the Reds, showing some good skill along the way. Made the most clearances of any defender, and registered a key pass, along with a near-perfect pass percentage.

LB - Gabriel Gudmundsson - 6/10

Had Lille's first effort on goal, but his strike - albeit emphatic - went well wide. Got involved a lot with attacking play, especially on the counter - exploiting his pace. Drew quite a few fouls.

CM - Ngal'ayel Mukau - 5/10

Defended well, but he was very unfortunate that Elliott's strike deflected heavily off of him and into the net.

CM - Hakon Haraldsson - 5/10

Struggled in possession against Liverpool's strong midfield trio. However, it was his strike on goal which helped his team get on the scoresheet, even if he wasn't the goalscorer himself.

CM - Benjamin Andre - 5/10

Was booked for his reaction to Liverpool's opener after the team felt there was a foul in the build-up. Did well covering the vacated space on the field once his team went down to 10.

RW - Mitchel Bakker - 5/10

Wasn't involved in the game as much as some of his teammates, and when he was, more often than not, he conceded possession. Did try to help out defensively where he could, making an interception and a tackle. Wasn't a surprise when he was one of the first to be subbed off.

ST - Jonathan David - 7/10

Was booked in the aftermath of Liverpool's goal after he felt he was unfairly dispossessed. Looked bright up front, controlling the ball, and moving it around into good areas. As any star centre-forward is, he found himself in the right position to net an equaliser off a mistake from the Reds defender despite having a lack of service at times.

LW - Remy Cabella - 7/10

Used his touches wisely, and always looked to drive the ball forward in attack, despite having limited opportunities to do so. A huge bright spark in his team, drawing fouls, and getting involved in duels with Bradley down the left-hand side, which he came out on the winning side of quite often.

Sub - Thomas Meunier - 6/10

Struggled to really get into the groove of the fast-moving contest, often having to retreat into defensive positions.

Sub - Osame Sahraoui - 6/10

Didn't have the same level of impact as Cabella, who he replaced. Barely got involved in the game.

Sub - Ismaily - 5/10

Saw minimal opportunities to receive the ball and help his team get forward.

Sub - Ayyoub Bouaddi - 6/10

Finished the game with a 100 percent passing accuracy, though he only faced single-digit touches of the ball. Did make an interception.

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

It was Liverpool's star man again who set the tone for the contest. Despite having some earlier opportunities which he missed, he made sure that he didn't miss his most clear-cut opportunity to give his side a 1-0 lead going into the half. This goal was also his 50th for Liverpool in the Champions League, with the Egyptian becoming the first player to hit that mark.

He registered three total shots on target, and was the Reds' biggest attacking threat all game long, and on a night where the team as a whole didn't look at their glistening best.