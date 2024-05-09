Highlights Liverpool interested in Amoura to replace Nunez with a reported fee of £17m.

Nunez could be on his way out of Anfield amidst struggles and social media activity.

With Klopp's departure, uncertainty looms over Liverpool's striker options for the upcoming season.

Liverpool have set their sights on Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura, according to French outlet L'Equipe, as the club prepare for a transitional summer on and off the pitch at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after almost a decade at the club, with Arne Slot the reported leading candidate for the vacant hotseat. There are question marks over the futures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz following the duo's struggles in front of goals this season, and while Mohamed Salah is expected to stay, there is no guarantee that the Egyptian will be lining up under the new boss next season.

With such a monumental change off the pitch impending in Klopp's departure, it is unclear what sort of profile the incoming manager would prefer in a striker. However, the search for fresh legs up front must go on, and the club have most recently been linked to Amoura following his impressive spell in Belgium.

Liverpool Eye £17m-Rated Striker

Amoura could replace Nunez as the Reds' favoured No. 9 while Brighton are also interested

Amoura's name might sound familiar to some Liverpool fans. The Algerian - who Sport Witness said previously has 'exceptional' pace - struck the first goal in Liverpool's 2-1 Europa League group stage defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this season. That goal may well have sparked Liverpool's interest in the striker's services as the club search for different options to add to their attack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amoura has scored 23 goals in 44 games across all competitions for Union Saint-Gilloise this season

L'Equipe have reported that the Reds have made contact with the Belgian side ahead of a potential summer swoop, with the 24-year-old valued at around €20m (£17m).

Fellow Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion are also reportedly interested in bringing the striker to the South Coast and the Seagulls could hold an advantage over Liverpool because of owner Tony Bloom's stake in the Belgian Pro League side.

But with the possibility of leading the line at Anfield, Amoura could be tempted into a switch to Liverpool with some big-name departures expected on Merseyside.

Liverpool Open to Selling Darwin Nunez

The forward is known as 'Klopp's man' at Anfield

The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has claimed on the Back Pages podcast earlier this week that Liverpool could offload Nunez at the same time as Klopp following his lacklustre performances this season, as the club look to make room for potential incomings.

How Amoura and Nunez compare this season Amoura Nunez Games 44 52 Goals 23 18 Assists 7 13 Mins per goal 129 167 Shots per game 3.2 2.9 Key passes per game 0.9 1 Dribbles per game 1.3 0.7 WhoScored rating 7.16 7.02

The Uruguayan striker has also raised doubts over his future at Anfield following his recent social media activity, where he seems to have distanced himself from the club.

"It's obviously a big red flag if someone deletes photos that indicate their connection to the club," Delaney said. "Darwin Nunez has become a cult hero among Liverpool fans, and there's clearly a player there.

"There's also a lot of frustration there. When reading between the lines it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if they moved him on, given that he came into the club in a summer that was perceived as having upheaval behind the scenes. He was considered Klopp's man."

