Calafiori has numerous clubs interested in his signing, but Liverpool are not amongst them.

Liverpool do continue to be linked with Lille's Leny Yoro, but Real Madrid are the frontrunners.

Liverpool will be looking to sign a centre-back in the summer transfer window after Joel Matip's exit was confirmed at the start of the week - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that two stars they won't be going in for over the summer months are Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori and Bayer Leverkusen hero Piero Hincapie - with sources revealing that there is 'downplayed' interest in the duo despite links.

Matip was an excellent servant at Anfield, with the Cameroon international having spent eight years under Jurgen Klopp as one of his first signings and playing a prominent role next to Virgil van Dijk throughout the majority of their successful time on the field, helping the Reds win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years alongside a Champions League win, FA Cup trophy hoists and Carabao Cup triumphs. His departure has left a void in defence; but with a new man set to come in, it won't be for Calafiori or Hincapie - with Jacobs stating that club sources have denied interest in the duo despite vast European interest.

Liverpool Rarely Linked with Calafiori or Hincapie

The duo are set to be on the move this summer

Calafiori is set to depart Bologna for a new club in the summer, and after a superb EURO 2024 campaign, there are a whole host of teams interested in his services, including Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea - with the latter duo having stepped up their efforts to sign him in recent weeks. Liverpool could join the race having qualified for the Champions League and certainly being in the market for a starting centre-back to fit in alongside Van Dijk, but it appears the Italian is one of the names that hasn't made their shortlist.

Piero Hincapie's Bundesliga statistics - Bayer Leverkusen squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 2 =9th Clearances Per Game 1.6 4th Tackles Per Game 1.3 5th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =8th Match rating 6.74 18th

Hincapie, meanwhile, was linked earlier in the window but alongside other targets who have also been touted with a move - including the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho, Benfica star Antonio Silva and Sporting man Goncalo Inacio, it appears that he has fallen behind in the pecking order with Jacobs stating that sources close to the club have 'denied' their interest in the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Jacobs: Liverpool Have "Downplayed" Moves for Duo

It doesn't seem as though club chiefs are set to make a bid

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Liverpool were not actively in the race for either in-demand centre-back, with Calafiori and Hincapie both costing in the region of €55m (£46m) according to CaughtOffside.

That may be worrying to Reds fans will little over a month until the Premier League season gets underway. He said:

"My understanding is that Liverpool are not actively in the race for him at this stage, we've heard links with several Premier League clubs, but Liverpool sources downplay the links that are being made between Calafiori and them, so it appears that they have other targets that they are working on. "That's the same also for Piero Hincapie as well, who is constantly being linked with Liverpool. But again, there's denials from sources close to Liverpool that he's a target they're looking to pursue, either."

Liverpool Only Have Eyes for Leny Yoro

The youngster has been linked but Real Madrid remain interested

The only defender that Liverpool have been strongly linked with in recent days is Leny Yoro of Lille. The 18-year-old is a future star, having already made 60 appearances for the French outfit at this stage in his career, and the Reds could look to secure his signing in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro featured in 32 Ligue 1 games for Lille last season, scoring twice.

However, Real Madrid are thought to be the frontrunners for his signature and so the only way that they will be able to secure the young Frenchman is if Real don't make a move for him - which could lead to disappointment late in the window in any case.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-07-24.