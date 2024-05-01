Slot Appreciates Quentin Timber Ahead of Liverpool Move

Highlights Arne Slot is set to join Liverpool from Feyenoord, prompting transfer speculation.

Plans to strengthen the squad are likely, and that could potentially start with Feyenoord star Quinten Timber.

Timber, who is valued by Slot, would be a solid signing.

Liverpool's imminent appointment of Arne Slot to replace current gaffer Jurgen Klopp has already sent the transfer rumour mill into overdrive, in what promises to be a busy summer for the Anfield club - and that could include Feyenoord star Quinten Timber, reports have suggested.

Slot has been massively touted with a switch to Merseyside after moves for Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim collapsed, and with the Reds having agreed a fee for his services last week, plans are likely to be in place to bolster their squad amid Klopp's shock departure after a nine-year spell. Slot could look to his current hunting ground in the Eredivisie to add players to his ranks and according to Rudy Galetti, he is set to make a move for Timber, whose brother Jurrien is currently on the books at Arsenal.

Liverpool: Transfer News Latest

Quinten Timber has been the latest star to be linked with a move to Anfield

According to Galetti, Liverpool's appointment of Slot will ignite their recruitment drive of players from his current club, having run the rule over the Rotterdam-based outfit for the past three years.

Timber, who is reportedly appreciated vastly by Slot, is one of the talents that he could look to bring with him over the North Sea - and with seven goals and eight assists in the Eredivisie this season, Timber would represent a solid signing for Liverpool to bulk their squad out with. Timber has been described as 'extraordinary' by Mikel Arteta when talking about the Dutch brothers and with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, that's as good a recommendation as any.

Timber, who primarily plays at an attacking midfielder under Slot at Feyenoord, has recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in just 74 appearances for the Dutch Cup winners at the age of just 22. With that in mind, he could be a superb addition to add to Liverpool's midfield with Dominik Szoboszlai out of form and the squad in need of a slight rejuvenation amid their poor form in the last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quinten Timber is twins with Arsenal star Jurrien, though they have never played together at club level with Jurrien having left for Ajax aged 13.

Liverpool have been linked for quite some time, though reports earlier in the season had touted a four-way Premier League race for his signature - with northern rivals Manchester City and Manchester United also linked, alongside Tottenham.

The Reds already have a Dutch contingency with Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo at the club and as a result, Timber would likely have no qualms settling at Anfield - especially if Slot arrives with his backroom staff, who are already aware of his talents.

Quinten Timber Would Be a Superb Addition for Liverpool

Liverpool's young squad could be added to with the astute signing of Timber

With the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Gravenberch already in their midfield ranks, it appears Liverpool are planning ahead for the future and the addition of Timber would add youth and talent, alongside a familiarity of working under Slot.

The incoming boss knows exactly what he can offer, and with Liverpool likely to be fighting on four fronts next season in all three domestic competitions and the Champions League, there could be a real chance for his first season in England to be a fruitful one should he make the move to Merseyside to challenge some of the best clubs on the continent for silverware.

