Liverpool have made contact over a surprise summer deal for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, according to TEAMtalk.

The Premier League leaders are ‘very keen’ to bring in multiple forwards for Arne Slot this offseason and view Delap as a cheaper alternative to Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Ipswich are likely to part ways with the 22-year-old amid their looming relegation and could demand a fee in the region of £40m, just 12 months after signing him from Manchester City for £20m.

Delap is reportedly being monitored by multiple English clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United also tracking him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool Eyeing Liam Delap Deal

He ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Arne Slot

According to TEAMtalk, Delap is seen as someone who ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Liverpool and could potentially arrive as a replacement for Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan forward is expected to have concrete opportunities to leave Anfield this summer and could move to the Saudi Pro League, with clubs there registering interest in January.

Delap has enjoyed a breakout season at Portman Road and remains Ipswich’s leading scorer in 2024/25, with 10 goals and two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old, praised as ‘incredible’, has directly contributed to nearly half of Ipswich’s 28 goals in their Premier League return, registering 12 goal involvements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ipswich are winless in their last 10 league games, taking just two points from a possible 30.

Liverpool could be eyeing several reinforcements for their frontline this summer, with Diogo Jota’s future also increasingly uncertain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese forward remains a target for La Liga leaders Barcelona and is being monitored by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 10 Assists 2 Expected goals 8.2 Minutes played 2,173

