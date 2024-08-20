Liverpool are eyeing a shock move for former Everton ace Ademola Lookman this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who has revealed that his Serie A employers, Atalanta, are demanding £51.1 million (€60m) for his signature, while Arsenal are also said to be keen.

Still yet to add a player to their squad over the summer, new boss Arne Slot has the mundane task of picking up where Jurgen Klopp left off – and a large portion of the Anfield faithful are growing in anticipation over whom the Dutchman’s first signing will be.

In fact, Liverpool are the only side from Europe’s top seven leagues that are yet to make a summer signing after a summer deal for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubmendi collapsed. Valencia’s goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been eyed though.

Lookman Eyed by Liverpool Chiefs as First Summer Signing

Arsenal and PSG also keeping tabs on his situation

Emerging from the depths of Charlton Athletic’s academy, Lookman joined Everton in January 2017 but ultimately flattered to deceive across his 48-game stint at Goodison Park.

After registering just six goal involvements (four goals and two assists) in that time frame, the now-26-year-old joined RB Leipzig, embarked on loan stints at English duo Fulham and Leicester City, before moving permanently to Atalanta.

According to Bailey, via TEAMtalk, have set their sights on an ‘audacious’ move for the 23-goal, six-goal Nigeria international.

Lookman, Nunez, Jota - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Lookman Nunez Jota Minutes 1,903 2,050 1,151 Goals 11 11 10 Assists 7 8 3 Shots per game 2.2 3 2 Key passes per game 1.6 0.9 1 Dribbles per game 1.3 0.4 0.7 Overall rating 7.01 6.89 7.09

The report states that the Reds initiated contact with the representatives of Lookman, who has been described as 'sensational' by CBS Sports, at the start of the summer transfer window and has since kept tabs on his situation, while Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are also in the frame.

The Nigerian’s positional versatility – with him able to play on either flank or just behind his side’s leading talisman – is an attractive prospect for would-be buyers, Liverpool included.

At the start of the summer, it was reported by Italian publication Calciomercato that Liverpool’s main rivals, Manchester United, were readying a bid worth £50 million for the forward’s signature.

Liverpool Scouting Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida

Premier League duo set to rival for his signature

Amid rumours that Joe Gomez could be leaving the club before the transfer window closes, Liverpool are interested in Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertrudia, a player who used to play under Slot in the Netherlands.

According to HITC Sport, Liverpool – alongside Manchester City and Aston Villa – sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action in his side’s first game of the new campaign ahead of potentially making a bid for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geertruida is Slot’s most-used player across the Dutchman’s managerial career, having featured 127 times under the now-Liverpool boss.

Rotterdam-born Geertruida has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and, therefore, his current employers could be enticed into parting ways with him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, did exclusively tell GIVEMESPORT recently that the defender – labelled as ‘technically secure’ and ‘aerially strong’ by football analyst Ben Mattinson – is keen on a move to Villa Park this summer.

