Highlights Liverpool falter in the title race with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and are now level on points with Arsenal as the pressure mounts.

Eberechi Eze shone for the visitors for Palace with his early goal, while their defence stood strong against Liverpool's attacks.

Curtis Jones' missed chance proved costly for Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp was left distraught on the touchline as they lose ground in the title race.

Liverpool have dropped points in the title race in two successive Premier League outings after losing 1-0 to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace at Anfield. Now level on points with Arsenal, who have a game in hand over the Reds, Jurgen Klopp and Co have it all to play for in their remaining six league games of the 2023/24 season.

Eberechi Eze, one of the visiting side’s shining lights, opened the scoring within 14 minutes. Palace started well and combined brilliantly on the left, with Olise laying the ball into Mitchell's path on the by-line. The defender cut it back to Eze, who slotted home, eliciting emphatic celebrations from the players in white and blue, including goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

A barrage of shots were directed at the Crystal Palace goal, but their pressure was to no avail as Oliver Glasner’s side were able to absorb the pressure and escape unscathed. Jean-Philippe Mateta also had the chance to double Palace’s lead in the second half, but he was denied by a firm, outstretched arm from Alisson.

Curtis Jones’ Miss Haunts Liverpool

Englishman fluffed chance to score equaliser

If anything embodied Liverpool’s afternoon against Glasner’s side, it was Curtis Jones’ second half miss, which has since proven to be detrimental. The hosts had regained possession of the ball in the middle of the park in the 74th minute.

A sea of red Liverpool shirts swarmed forwards in an attempt to peg back an equaliser, but Cody Gakpo opted for a pass to Jones, who was marauding forward on the right-hand side with acres of space in front of him.

Racing through on goal, with Adam Wharton hot on his tail, the Englishman spooned his chance to pull the game back level with his effort bypassing Henderson and then the frame of the goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have now conceded in each of their last nine Premier League games at Anfield, which is their joint-longest run in the competition since May 1999 (also nine).

While Palace and their travelling contingent of fans let out a collective sigh of relief, Klopp cut a distraught figure on the touchline, knowing that Jones' opportunity would be one of their best chances to regain authority over the Premier League tie. The German tactician couldn't help but cover his eyes in disbelief - and neither could Jones.

Crystal Palace Loss a Massive Dent in Liverpool's Title Charge

Arsenal now in the driving seat

The Reds, who won the League Cup against Chelsea earlier in the campaign, are looking to triumph on as many fronts as possible during Klopp's farewell tour - but the last couple of weeks have been nothing short of detrimental with them winless in three outings across all competitions. Their 2-2 draw with a tumultuous Manchester United has seemingly kick-started their poor run of form.

Liverpool - Next Five Fixtures Date (Time) Opponents (H/A) Competition 18/04 (20:00) Atalanta (A) Europa League 21/04 (16:30) Fulham (A) Premier League 24/04 (20:00) Everton (A) Premier League 27/04 (12:30) West Ham (A) Premier League 05/05 (16:30) Tottenham (H) Premier League

Following that, Atalanta ran riot over Klopp's men with a 3-0 win in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie. Heading into Europe's second tier competition, Liverpool were the obvious favourites thanks to their continental pedigree, but their Serie A opponents now have one foot in the next stage after Gianluca Scamacca troubled the Anfield defence from minute one to 90.