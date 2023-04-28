Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have “something to smile about” if attackers Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz can hit a consistent run of form on their return to action at Liverpool, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are battling for European football next term after a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Liverpool news – Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz

After lengthy spells out of action, both Jota and Diaz have recently returned to the pitch, in what will come as a boost to Klopp, who will aim to finish the season strongly.

The former’s return has been a highlight after the 26-year-old bagged four goals and an assist across last week’s meetings with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Diaz made his comeback in that fixture against Leeds and will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt as he attempts to reach the same heights he did last season.

Liverpool’s lack of squad depth has been exposed through various injuries to key players throughout the campaign, indicating that Klopp will be eager to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window.

And Jones believes that getting Jota and Diaz back into form ahead of the season's final stretch would be a positive for Klopp.

What has Jones said about Jota and Diaz’s returns for Liverpool?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “To get these players in form again right at the tail end of the season with a positive state of mind would be great.

“We've seen Diogo Jota do it over the last few games, and Luis Diaz can do the same thing.

“For Klopp, finally, there might be something to smile about.”

What next for Jota and Diaz at Liverpool?

Jota and Diaz, who reportedly earn a combined £230,000 per week according to Salary Sport, will hope to remain injury-free until the conclusion of the Premier League season and look to build ahead of next term.

The duo were a critical part of the Reds’ title-challenging and double-winning campaign of last season, with Jota having produced 29 goal contributions and Diaz playing a part in 11 goals, having only arrived in the January transfer window.

It could be argued that the Portugal and Colombia internationals’ lay-offs have contributed to an underwhelming campaign for Klopp’s squad this term.

But with the pair getting minutes under their belt on their return to the squad, the Liverpool faithful may feel more hopeful heading into the final few games of the Premier League campaign.