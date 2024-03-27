Highlights Luis Diaz is 'happy' and 'super committed' to Liverpool.

Comments from Diaz's father had suggested he could consider a move away from Anfield.

Clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain have previously shown an interest in the Colombian.

Luis Diaz has had a troubling season at Liverpool after issues off the field - but the Colombian winger has roared back to become a huge part of Jurgen Klopp's campaign with the Reds still on course for a treble campaign.

Diaz joined from Porto back in January 2022 for £37m, and instantly hit the ground running for the Reds with a number of inspired performances under the German gaffer, scoring six goals in 26 games for the Anfield club as they missed out on a famous quadruple by the skin of their teeth. The outgoings of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino gave him an increased chance to stamp down a first-team place as his own, and whilst he hasn't entirely done so, he's still been a key facet of how Liverpool play.

An overall record of 22 goals in 86 appearances is more than a decent tally, and the South American star has had an increased importance to Klopp's side this season with 11 goals in 39 outings. However, comments made by Diaz's father suggested the winger could be on his way to La Liga at some point in the future - but they've been shut down by Fabrizio Romano.

Luis Diaz is Super Committed to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano says that Diaz isn't looking to leave Anfield anytime soon

Despite the words of his father, Diaz continues to impress on Merseyside - and Romano suggests that Liverpool fans shouldn't lose any sleep over potentially losing their winger in the future.

He wrote in his Daily Briefing on Wednesday: "Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative.

"He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly."

It would be a total surprise if Diaz was to move in the summer, especially with the amount of playing time he has received under Klopp this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luis Diaz is Liverpool fifth-highest scorer this season, behind Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

And, as a regular performer, Klopp's exit will mean that any incoming manager will be looking to depend on players who show consistency throughout - something that Diaz boasts in abundance.

But Diaz's father did open the door for a move to La Liga when the time was right. He said to Cadena SER: "There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético. Liverpool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis. We haven’t lost our hope yet… Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market."

Luis Diaz has Been Linked with PSG Before

The winger has had plenty of admirers from across Europe

As is always the case with elite players, there are clubs across the continent who will be watching Diaz with admiration from afar.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly eyed up a move for him once Kylian Mbappe departs the Parc des Princes, and with the French attacker out of contract at the end of the season, there may well be a move from the Ligue 1 champions in the summer. However, according to El Pais Colombia, the fee for his services would shatter the £100million mark - which would be one of the biggest ever fees brought in from a Premier League club.

At 27 years of age, Diaz is entering the prime of his career and so it would take a lot of money to prise him away from the Carabao Cup winners.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of March 27, 2024