Highlights Luiz Diaz's agent has misread the situation at Liverpool after demanding a new contract.

PSG and Barcelona are interested in Diaz, with the Reds being left shocked by the timing.

Diaz's contract is not a priority as Liverpool continue their search for Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Luiz Diaz is angling for a new contract at Liverpool - amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain in a £75m deal. But to do so now may be a poor piece of judgment, given the uncertainty over the manager and a number of players at Anfield heading into next season.

Diaz's agents have been warned by transfer expert Dean Jones that they may have "misread the situation" as they appear to be trying to get their client a new contract. The timing is not great, and it may play out over a number of weeks or even months.

Liverpool are said to value the Colombian at £75 million

Diaz is said to be facing a "crossroads" at Liverpool this summer. It's likely that he will either sign a new contract or leave the club, but a lot depends on the new manager. It's not yet clear who will come in to replace Jurgen Klopp, with Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi among the frontrunners with the media. The Reds will want to get a new manager in place as soon as possible, in order to keep their squad settled and make the additions they need as early as possible in the transfer window.

According to the Telegraph, PSG are one of the clubs interested in signing Diaz this summer. Barcelona are also keen but their financial situation could immediately take them out of the running. It could be a tricky situation this summer, as it has also been suggested that Liverpool are 'shocked' by Diaz's demands in negotiations for a new contract.

Former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano has also given his thoughts on the situation, telling Antena 2: “He is a great player, very decisive especially when it comes to playing in one-on-one duels. The truth is that I think he has arrived at a team that fits him just right.

“If there is something that Liverpool have is that they love players like Díaz who leave everything on the field and have that strength and leave everything on the field. That’s why I think he fits right where he has arrived."

A Strange Situation for Diaz at Liverpool

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds at Liverpool this summer. The Reds have to decide what their priorities will be, with other players like Mo Salah facing an even more uncertain future at Anfield. That makes things tricky for Diaz, and the timing of his contract negotiations difficult.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The Luis Diaz situation is a strange one as Liverpool are unlikely to prioritise him for a new contract at the moment and they also have no intention of selling him. My reading of the situation is that at a time when Salah might be leaving and they have other high-profile contracts to deal with, this is not going to be a priority area of business. "Diaz has emerged as an important player but maybe his representatives have misread the situation if they think this is a good moment to push for a new deal. I’m not saying that is impossible, because it is not out of the question, I just think the timing of all this is not going to be great."