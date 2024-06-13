Highlights Liverpool have made contacts with Atalanta midfielder Ederson's agent.

The Reds are yet to start negotiations over a possible move this summer.

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to stay, amid interest from Saudi clubs.

Liverpool have made contact with Atalanta attacking midfielder Ederson but are yet to start negotiations over his move, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Reds have admired the 24-year-old Brazilian ever since sending scouts to watch him in action last season and Ederson recently dropped a hint about a potential move to England.

Speaking to the Spanish outlet AS, the attacking midfielder said he is ‘curious about the Premier League’ following a successful season in Bergamo.

Ederson helped Atalanta lift the Europa League title in May as the Italian side became the first club to defeat Bayer Leverkusen last season.

The Brazilian has impressed with consistent performances all season and has caught the eye of multiple English sides, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to Romano, Atalanta could be in for a busy summer as they scramble to keep their midfield stars, Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners, beyond the summer.

Liverpool Eye Ederson Deal

Negotiations are yet to start

Writing in his Daily Briefing on Thursday, Romano says that despite Liverpool showing interest a few weeks ago, they are yet to start talks about Ederson’s move to Anfield.

“Liverpool made contact with his agents weeks ago but never started any negotiation, they didn’t send a bid so far, there are no talks ongoing at this stage. “We have to see if they will include Ederson in their shortlist or not, it’s really early for this and there are no meaningful changes to the situation so far. Atalanta, meanwhile, don’t want to lose both Ederson and Koopmeiners.”

The Reds underwent multiple changes in midfield last summer as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner were replaced with new signings, including Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

As new manager Arne Slot anticipates his first season, the Reds eye more signings to boost the Dutchman’s start at Anfield, including Ederson, who just received his very first call-up to the Brazil national team ahead of Copa America.

The 24-year-old, who could be available for £42.5m this summer, made his Brazil debut last week in a 3-2 victory over Mexico.

Ederson Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 36 6 1 Europa League 12 1 0 Italy Cup 5 0 0

Liverpool Expect Salah to Stay

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to stay for another season despite interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Egyptian forward is approaching his final contract year – Liverpool are keen to extend his deal and avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Salah was targeted by Saudi clubs last summer as the Reds rejected a £150m bid from Al Ittihad on deadline day.

Jacobs suggests there is a ‘feeling’ at Liverpool that the 32-year-old is going to stay for another year amid emerging interest from the Middle East – alongside teammate Alisson, Salah is reportedly among the ‘top targets’ for Saudi clubs this summer.

Related Liverpool Scout £40m Star as Salah Successor Liverpool are in the hunt for a winger to succeed Mohamed Salah in the future and Johan Bakayoko is a name that continues to crop up

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-06-24.