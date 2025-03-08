With Liverpool having continued their charge for the Premier League title, there have been worries amongst the fans about whether the Reds may be docked points due to making six substitutions in their latest league clash.

Liverpool played host to Southampton in the English top flight and it appeared, briefly, that a massive upset was on the cards. Will Smallbone benefited from a mix-up between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk to put the Saints up by a goal, despite the fact that the south coast side have been rooted to the bottom of the table for most of the season.

It did not take long for the Reds to respond after the break, however. Darwin Nunez scored the equaliser and just minutes later, won a penalty that Mohamed Salah converted, his first of two goals from the spot in the match. The result means that Arne Slot's men have maintained their lead on second-placed Arsenal, with it looking more likely each week that Liverpool will be champions by the season's end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool need just six more wins to be crowned Premier League champions. Their seventh match from now is against Arsenal, meaning they could get a guard of honour from their title rivals.

Liverpool Made Six Substitutions

Mohamed Salah was visibly concerned by his manager's decision

Liverpool made three changes ahead of the second half, meaning Slot, who served the last game of his suspension against the Saints, had three slots remaining for further substitutes in the half. Diogo Jota was introduced just before the 70th minute in place of Nunez, while defensive midfielder Wataru Endo replaced Ryan Gravenberch with about 10 minutes of the match remaining.

As such, many were confused when, with just one minute of regular time remaining, Slot called for Jarell Quansah to come off the bench, despite Liverpool having already made five changes by that point. It was something noticed by Salah who, as reported by journalist David Lynch, made a desperate attempt to prevent the change from happening in fear of a points deduction.

Will Liverpool Be Docked Points?

Slot made a brilliant tactical decision in the moment

Usually, to make more than five changes in a Premier League game is to run the risk of being deducted points, something that could damage the title charge that the Reds are on this season. Slot, however, is in no danger for the decision that he made, despite any concerns from Salah, other players or fans who had noticed that Quansah was Liverpool's sixth substitute.

Just before the 20-minute mark of the match, Southampton defender Jan Bednarek was forced from the pitch and replaced by Armel Bella-Kotchap. The centre-back was substituted due to a head injury and in line with the Premier League's concussion protocols, this entitles both teams to an extra change rather than the five they are usually allotted.

As such, despite Liverpool themselves suffering no head injuries, they were still able to make an additional change without running the risk of punishment after the fact, yet another in an ever-growing list of smart tactical decisions made by Slot within a game.

