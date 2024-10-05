Liverpool star Alisson limped off the pitch against Crystal Palace in the 79th minute and the Brazilian could be out of action until at least after the November international break, reveals Arne Slot in a post-match update.

The Reds managed to hold on to their advantage and see out a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park but this injury scare with Alisson has dealt a major blow to optimism, with the goalkeeper potentially set to miss 4–5 weeks of action.

23-year-old Vitezslav Jaros made his senior debut following the injury, as Caomhin Kelleher was also sidelined due to sickness ahead of this fixture.

The goalkeeper could be out for several weeks

In his post-match interview, Slot explained that Alisson may miss a number of fixtures following the upcoming international break next weekend.

"Unfortunately, Ali [Alisson] will not be with us in those matches [following the international break] I assume, if I saw how he walked off the pitch but it was also very good to see with Caoim [Kelleher] being sick yesterday our third goalkeeper got this performance in. It’s always nice for a team that everybody is involved in results.”

The 32-year-old made four saves during the game, to help his side hold on to a clean sheet against Crystal Palace, taking the season tally up to a very impressive five in seven games for the club, which ranks as the most among all teams in the Premier League.

Alisson's 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Games 6 Saves 15 Save percentage 88.2% Goals conceded 2

The loss of Alisson will be a major blow for Liverpool, who have otherwise been on stellar form in the opening weeks of the season, and his deputies will be asked to step up in his absence. 25-year-old Irishman, Caomhin Kelleher, is expected to be next in line, and would have made a substitute cameo today had he not been registered as ill ahead of the match.

Kelleher played a key role for Liverpool last season, with 26 appearances across all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League. As a seasoned international for his country as well, he has sufficient experience and quality to perform at a strong level, which should help mitigate the consequences of Alisson's injury.

Alisson Could Miss Key Fixures

A busy schedule is expected for Liverpool

Liverpool have enjoyed a few relatively straightforward domestic fixtures thus far, but the challenge is expected to hike very soon. Up until the final international break of 2024, which falls on the weekend of November 16th, the Reds face the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the league, as well as RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

While a time frame remains unknown for the extent of Alisson's injury, typical hamstring issues could last between 4–5 weeks, meaning he may well be unavailable for many of those key matches.

Fortunately, he should be in line for a return following the November international break if all goes to plan, and the schedule is expected to further roughen up in the subsequent weeks, with a grueling double fixture against Real Madrid followed by Manchester City at the end of the month.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - correct as of 5/10/2024.