Liverpool are thought to be considering a move for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports - with a summer deal lined up for the in-form Bees star. Mbeumo has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak in the top scorer rankings this season, and his form has tempted interest from the Premier League's leading sides.

The Cameroon international has massively impressed with his performances on the right-hand side of the west London outfit's attack and though they face competition, Liverpool are weighing up a deal.

Report: Liverpool 'Considering' Mbeumo Move

The Reds could add more attacking talent to their ranks

The report from Rousing The Kop states that Liverpool are considering a summer move for Mbeumo, with the star continuing to show 'insane' form in the Premier League this season. Following the Bees' 2-0 loss against the Reds, he's hit 13 goals in just 22 top-flight appearances, and that has seen clubs in European competition take an interest in his services.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =1st Goals 13 1st Assists 3 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1st Match rating 7.42 1st

Liverpool are one of those involved, and Arne Slot continues to assess their options in attack, the report states that Mbeumo is now a 'serious target' for the club.

Mbeumo has spent six years at Brentford, having bossed the Championship before seamlessly making the step-up to the Premier League - though this season, he's been at his absolute best and has beaten his previous tallies, even halfway through the season.

A January move has been ruled out, but Liverpool are monitoring the situation closely for a potential summer move. Mohamed Salah doesn't have an out-and-out backup on the right flank, whilst there are a glut of left-sided attackers in the red half of Merseyside - and Mbeumo could be brought in to either offer the Egyptian strong competition or replace him, given the Reds star is out of contract in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has 119 apperances at Premier League level, scoring 35 goals.

Brentford will expect Mbeumo to bring in a club-record fee, should he be sold - which currently stands at around £36.5million that was brought in for Ivan Toney over the summer in his move to Al-Ahli - but there is a minimum £50million price tag on his head which could reach £60million, and with Arsenal and Newcastle United also interested, it could be a dogfight for his services.

