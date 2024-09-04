Liverpool star Mohamed Salah continues to hear discourse surrounding his future, which has only widened after his telling post-match interview following the Reds' 3-0 win over Manchester United over the weekend - though reports have suggested that transfer chief Richard Hughes has held talks with Salah's agent Ramy Abbas over potentially securing his future.

Salah assisted Luis Diaz twice in the space of seven first-half minutes at Old Trafford to put the Merseyside club in a commanding lead, before sweeping home his own shot home to seal the win - but with his contract set to run out in June, Salah hinted it would be his last season at the club to leave fans wary. However, reports from The Athletic claim that contact has been made between two parties in a bid to keep the star at Anfield.

The Reds could see their star winger stay at the club beyond 2025

Last summer saw Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad make a £150million transfer deadline day bid for Salah, though that was turned down with the Reds unable to sanction a deal so close to the end of the window.

Liverpool's record top scorers - All-time club ranking, all competitions Player Years active Goals scored 1. Ian Rush 1980-87, 1988-96 346 2. Roger Hunt 1958-1969 285 3. Gordon Hodgson 1925-1936 241 4. Billy Liddell 1938-1961 228 5. Mohamed Salah 2017-Present 214 6. Steven Gerrard 1998-2015 186

There has been talk of a move away since, with his contract running down, though Salah remains a Liverpool player and clearly isn't letting the discourse around his contract affect his form with three goals already in the Premier League.

And speaking on The Athletic's 'Walk On' podcast, journalist Simon Hughes stated that he wasn't surprised to have seen Liverpool transfer chief Richard Hughes open talks with Abbas - even if it was only to introduce himself. He said:

"I wasn't surprised now, because obviously, Liverpool haven't spoken to him. Richard Hughes has made contact with his agent Ramy Abbas, I believe just to introduce himself - but nothing beyond that. "So I wasn't surprised that Salah spoke about it as well. I mean, he has done this in the past. "What I sort of saw was an indication that even though the wording was possibly slightly careless from him, I see that as an attempt for him to try and find out what Liverpool are going to offer him, if they're going to offer him anything. "That's how I saw that. He obviously wants to sort of engage one way or another."

Salah Could Continue at Top Level For Years

The Egyptian winger is still at his peak physically

Salah has undoubtedly been one of Liverpool's best ever players, bursting straight onto the scene with the season of a lifetime as the Reds dragged themselves to the Champions League final in Kyiv.

44 goals in just 52 games in his debut campaign at Anfield propelled him to superstar status on Merseyside, and whilst some seasons have been better than others, he certainly hasn't let up since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah also has 57 goals for Egypt in 100 caps

158 Premier League goals in 253 games for Liverpool is an incredible tally, alongside his 47 goals in just 75 outings in Europe - with 42 of those being in the Champions League - and with eight trophies to boot in that time, Salah is undoubtedly a legend for the Anfield faithful.

What is perhaps most impressive about the Egyptian, however, is his fitness. He's a player who takes extreme care of himself, and with three goals in three separate games in the Premier League to kickstart their campaign, it's no surprise to see the Reds challenging at the top of the league once again as they look to topple Manchester City's dominance with a first title for Arne Slot in his own debut season at the club.

Related David Ornstein Provides Liverpool and Mohamed Salah Update Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is out of contract next summer, and David Ornstein believes he will be offered a new deal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-09-24.