Liverpool are showing strong interest in Flamengo defender Wesley ahead of the summer transfer window, according to UOL.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly made contact regarding the 21-year-old full-back and are among several European clubs tracking him, including Barcelona.

Wesley has made an impressive start to the season at Flamengo and has earned a call-up to the Brazil national team for the upcoming international break.

Flamengo consider him one of the most promising players in the country and could demand a fee of up to €35m (£29m) for his departure this summer.

Liverpool Eyeing Move for Wesley

Barcelona are also interested

According to UOL, Wesley could become one of Flamengo’s three most expensive sales ever, alongside Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid for €45m in 2017, while Paqueta moved to West Ham for €35m a year later, and Wesley’s transfer fee is expected to be in a similar range.

The Brazilian full-back, praised as 'exceptional', appears in no rush to make a decision on his future and is currently assessing his options with his agent.

He signed a new long-term contract with Flamengo last July, tying him to the club until December 2028.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wesley has made nine appearances for Flamengo this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

A natural right-back, Wesley could arrive as a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose future at Liverpool remains uncertain.

The academy graduate has just over three years left on his contract and now appears more likely to leave than stay, with Real Madrid showing strong interest.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players with uncertain futures, alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both of whom have also been linked with potential summer exits.

Wesley's Flamengo Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 31 Goals 0 Assists 2 Pass completion % 85.0 Minutes played 2,341

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-03-25.