Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Leroy Sane over a potential move to Anfield amid question marks over Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield. The German attacker is set to become a free agent next summer as things stand, and the Merseysiders view him as a potential Salah replacement, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

Falk claimed in his Daily Briefing that the Reds are keeping Sane in mind should Salah depart when his contract expires in June. The Egyptian star recently suggested talks were stalling over a new deal.

Sane is an option to replace Salah, and he has previous Premier League experience, having spent four years at Manchester City. The 67-cap Germany international has endured a topsy-turvy season at the Allianz Arena but is one of Europe's most renowned wingers with his pace and dribbling abilities.

A return to English football could be on the cards for the 28-year-old if Bayern don't agree on a new deal with the player, who earns £317,000 per week in Munich. He was on Liverpool's radar in 2016 but opted to join City because of a desire to play under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Sane flourished with the Cityzens before returning to Germany in 2020, bagging 39 goals and 43 assists in 135 games. He won the title twice and was a nuisance when coming up against the Reds.

Liverpool could replace Salah with Sane

The German is an option for the Arne Slot if their star man departs

Sane boasts similar playing traits to Salah, which could bode well for Liverpool if he gets back to his best. He thrived with the Bavarians last season, linking up excellently with Harry Kane after the England captain arrived from Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen thinks Sane would be a 'good suggestion' to fill the void left by Salah. One issue the Anfield coaching staff may find with the German is a lack of goalscoring potency, as he hasn't managed more than eight goals in a Bundesliga season.

Leroy Sane Statistics 2024-25 Appearances 17 Goals 3 Assists 1

Salah has been one of the deadliest wingers in world football during his time at Anfield. He's in the top five all-time top goalscorers in the club's history and has registered 16 goals in 22 games across competitions this season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/12/2024.