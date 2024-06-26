Highlights Liverpool have enquired about Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze as a creative star option.

Liverpool's transfer window has yet to get underway under Arne Slot, with the Reds having appointed the Dutchman at the start of the month as he aims to continue the glory days under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield - and one star that he could sign is Eberechi Eze, with reports suggesting that the Merseyside club have contacted Crystal Palace over his potential signing in the previous few days.

Liverpool looked set to embark on a famous run of four trophies in Klopp's farewell season but after winning the Carabao Cup, a collapse throughout April saw that become their only piece of silverware throughout the campaign - and they will be looking to go one better this season. And that could see them sign an England international in Eze, with The Palace Way suggesting that conversations have been held about bringing him to Anfield.

The report from The Palace Way suggests that the south London outfit have taken an interest in Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, entering talks having monitored the winger for a 'substantial period' of time - and they view him as a high-potential star.

Michael Olise's imminent departure to Bayern Munich has put the onus on Palace to find a replacement for the young Frenchman, with director of football Dougie Freedman having had plenty of time to prepare for his inevitable exit with various clubs being interested.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 2nd Assists 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Match rating 7.45 2nd

However, another reason for Palace's interest in Nusa is that Eze is reportedly now in Liverpool's sights, having impressed in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons and finding his way into the England team for EURO 2024. The former Queens Park Rangers man has lit up the top-flight with some incredible displays since his move in 2020, leading to Jamie Carragher calling him a 'superstar' - and that has seen big clubs take an interest.

Manchester City are one club who have held a long-term interest, with the club having been keen on a move last summer, whilst Tottenham Hotspur have also been touted with a move for the England star. However, Liverpool have now joined the race, and they have contacted Palace over the availability of their star man - so that could be a deal to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have lacked a creative force in their team in recent seasons. Philippe Coutinho was arguably the biggest like-for-like when it came to dribbling, flair and chance creation; whilst Roberto Firmino somewhat took on the role in Liverpool's finest hour under Jurgen Klopp.

But his departure has seen the Reds struggle to nail down an out-and-out playmaker over the past 12 months. Dominik Szoboszlai has failed to stamp his authority on the club and whilst Harvey Elliott seems to be a player who could fit into that role in the future, he's become adept as a central midfielder who can drive into space.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has made five appearances for England under Gareth Southgate.

Furthermore, Alexis Mac Allister has excelled in a deeper role and though he has the capability, Liverpool will likely need him to drop into the two-man midfield to offer stability.

Eze would certainly provide an exciting option for new boss Slot, though having been valued at £80million before, it's yet to be seen if a deal can be brokered to take him away from Selhurst Park. The Eagles will not want to lose Eze so soon after Olise's departure should the youngster complete his move to Bayern, and it would likely take a mammoth bid to prise him from under Oliver Glasner's nose.

