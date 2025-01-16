Liverpool are aiming to outpace Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, according to iNews.

The three English heavyweights have reportedly opened talks with the 21-year-old’s representatives over a potential summer transfer, but Kerkez is understood to favour a move to Anfield.

Liverpool director of football Richard Hughes, who brought Kerkez to England during his time at Bournemouth, is believed to be a key influence in the Hungary international's thinking.

While no concrete proposals have been made, Liverpool are seen as the frontrunners to secure the 'magnificent' full-back at the end of the season, having identified him as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Liverpool Eye Move for Kerkez

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to iNews, Bournemouth have no intention of selling Kerkez in January, despite adding left-back Julio Soler from Argentinian club Lanus this month.

However, the Cherries may be open to a deal for the Hungarian international in the summer, with offers in the region of £50m expected to be considered.

While Kerkez, labelled 'one of Europe's brightest talents', remains a priority for Liverpool and Hughes, the club have reportedly identified Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri as an alternative should a deal for the Bournemouth defender fail to materialise.

Kerkez, who joined Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023, has been a standout performer under Andoni Iraola this season, starting all 21 Premier League games, scoring once and registering three assists.

Liverpool have yet to make any signings in January and are expected to have a relatively quiet window, although they are on the lookout for low-cost defensive reinforcements, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League table-toppers remain focused on their ongoing title battle, as well as extending Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts, with the latter now emerging as a concrete target for Real Madrid.

Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 1,817

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.