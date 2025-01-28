Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki ahead of the transfer deadline on February 3, according to CaughtOffside.

The Reds have reportedly enquired about the Frenchman’s availability this month, though a summer move appears more likely given the limited timeframe for a winter transfer.

Cherki is available for just €22m (£18.4m) this window but has struggled to attract firm suitors, despite Lyon being open to his mid-season departure.

Les Gones are eager to offload players before the deadline to improve their financial situation after being handed a provisional relegation from Ligue 1 due to outstanding debts.

Liverpool Keen on Rayan Cherki

Summer move appears more realistic

According to CaughtOffside, Cherki has admirers in Serie A but is unlikely to favour a move to Italy, given the growing interest from Premier League clubs.

The 22-year-old, described as 'one of the most skilful players on Earth' by Frank Leboeuf, has been a standout for Lyon this season, registering five goals and eight assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

He signed a new two-year contract with Les Gones in September but has been heavily linked with a move away amid Lyon’s financial struggles.

Liverpool have yet to make any signings for Arne Slot in January and are expected to have a quiet end to the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, the Reds remain focused on addressing the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose deals expire at the end of the season.

While Salah and Van Dijk appear likely to stay for now, Alexander-Arnold’s situation remains uncertain, as he has keen suitors at Real Madrid.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 15 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals 2.0 Expected assisted goals 4.9 Minutes played 886

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-01-25.