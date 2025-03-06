Liverpool have made enquiries over RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in recent weeks, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed.

The Reds have reportedly asked about the possibility of signing the Slovenia international ahead of their Premier League rivals this summer, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle also keen.

Sesko is keeping his options open regarding his next destination, although he is believed to prefer a move to a London club in the offseason.

The 21-year-old has a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig that the Bundesliga club will help facilitate a transfer, as long as their fee demands are met.

Liverpool Make Benjamin Sesko Enquiry

Premier League leaders keen on the 21-year-old

According to Bailey, Sesko has a release clause worth around £58m, which could increase based on both his and Leipzig’s performances this season.

The German club has endured a tough 2024/25 campaign, crashing out of the Champions League in the league phase and sitting just sixth in the Bundesliga standings with 10 games to go.

Leipzig missing out on Champions League football for the first time since the 2018/19 season would likely push some of their key players closer to departure, including Castello Lukeba, who also interests Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sesko has netted 17 goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances for Leipzig this season.

Multiple Premier League clubs could be embroiled in a bidding war for Sesko, praised as 'unstoppable', with Arsenal and Chelsea claimed to be at the front of the queue for now.

Liverpool could gain a boost in the race for the 21-year-old by offloading one of their attackers, including Darwin Nunez, who has suitors in Saudi Arabia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan striker will have options to end his Anfield chapter this summer, after seeing clubs in the Middle East register an interest in January.

Benjamin Sesko's Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 10 Assists 4 Expected goals 6.8 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,701

