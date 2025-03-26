Liverpool have initiated contact over a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Premier League leaders are looking to bolster their defensive options amid fears that Virgil van Dijk could leave and have reportedly identified Tah as a potential target.

The Germany international has opted not to extend his contract with Leverkusen following their title-winning season and has emerged as an attractive option for several Premier League clubs.

While Bayern Munich and Barcelona have reportedly ruled out a move, both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have now entered talks to explore the terms of Tah’s potential arrival.

Liverpool in Talks for Jonathan Tah

According to Fichajes, Liverpool view Tah as the ‘ideal profile’ to reinforce Arne Slot’s backline, given the uncertainty surrounding Van Dijk’s future at the club.

The Dutch centre-back has just over three months left on his contract at Anfield and could depart alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is reportedly close to joining Real Madrid.

Slot has previously expressed admiration for Tah following Liverpool’s Champions League win over Leverkusen earlier this season.

The Dutch tactician hailed the 29-year-old as ‘one of the best defenders in Germany’ after the Reds' convincing 4-0 victory in November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tah has made 40 appearances for Leverkusen this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Praised as ‘world-class’, Tah joined Leverkusen in 2015 and played a key role in their first-ever Bundesliga title-winning campaign last season, missing just three games.

The 29-year-old has also become a regular for Germany’s national team over the past two years, missing only four matches since September 2023.

Jonathan Tah's Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 2,250

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Liverpool Face Battle to Sign £50m 'Generational Talent' Liverpool will have to move quickly if they want to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Dean Huijsen in the summer

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-03-25.