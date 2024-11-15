Liverpool have made another enquiry for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki after showing interest in the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window, according to L’Equipe.

Despite signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 club in September, the France U21 international continues to attract interest from across Europe and England.

While Borussia Dortmund and Fulham expressed interest in Cherki last summer, when he had just one year remaining on his deal with Lyon, several clubs are reportedly still monitoring his situation in France.

According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain, along with Liverpool, are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old, who reportedly turned down PSG's advances in the summer transfer window.

The 'unbelievable' forward, valued at £20.8m, is said to be highly admired by the Parisians, and it remains to be seen whether they will rekindle their interest after being snubbed months ago.

Lyon are reportedly keen to retain Cherki until the end of the season, but with promising attacking midfielder Thiago Almada set to arrive in January, a winter departure for the 21-year-old could be on the cards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cherki has made 11 appearances for Lyon across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool, who were linked with Cherki in the summer transfer window, had a relatively quiet off-season under Arne Slot, welcoming just one new signing in Federico Chiesa.

The Dutch manager’s decision to make minimal changes to the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp has so far paid off, with the Reds thriving in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Topping the table in both competitions, Slot’s side have already opened a five-point gap over reigning champions Manchester City in the league, while Arsenal are nine points adrift.

Liverpool will be aiming to maintain their superb form when they resume their season on 24 November with a trip to strugglers Southampton, before facing Real Madrid in Europe three days later.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 7 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.8 Expected assists 1.6 Pass accuracy % 73.9 Minutes played 362

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.