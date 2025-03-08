Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for RB Leipzig star and Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko to bolster their striker's department, according to Rousing the Kop.

The Reds are in scintillating form this term, having extended their lead atop the Premier League table by 13 points and have already booked a place in the EFL Cup final. Their prospects of lifting major silverware at the end of this season are increasingly likely, and the Liverpool top brass will be hoping to prolong such results beyond this season.

They closed the winter transfer window without a single signing, and only added Federico Chiesa to their squad last summer. However, Giorgi Mamardashvili is finally set to join the squad this summer, and boss Arne Slot will be hoping to bring in a few more faces alongside the Georgian shot-stopper.

Liverpool Chasing Move for Leipzig Talisman Sesko

Arsenal have been long-time admirers of the forward