Liverpool have reportedly "contacted" the agent of Slavia Prague talent, El Hadji Malick Diouf, ahead of a potential transfer this month, according to sources in Senegal.

The Reds have been on scintillating form this term, amassing 46 points from 19 matches to earn their place atop the Premier League table. Impressively, new boss, Arne Slot, has achieved this feat with minimal investment following his arrival. However, Liverpool could still be open to conducting some business this month to solidify their chances of winning the league title this term. As such, a new left-back to succeed Andrew Robertson's role in the squad is thought to be of interest.

Liverpool Eyeing Move for Diouf

A number of Premier League clubs are also interested in the 20-year-old.

As per Senegalese outlet, DSports, Liverpool have opened contact with Diouf, who has been described as "incredible", and his agent, though they could be required to fend off keen interest from other top-division clubs.

Crystal Palace have been in the market for an addition to their left flank, and they are thought to have had a bid in the region of £12.5 million turned down. Slavia Prague are eager to obtain a club-record fee for the 20-year-old talent, greater than the £15 million they received from West Ham for Tomas Soucek, and are subsequently holding out for offers close to £21 million instead.

El Hadji Malick Diouf's 2024/25 Czech First League statistics Appearances 18 Goals 6 Assists 2 Interceptions Per Game 0.9 Tackles Per Game 1.3

Oliver Glasner and his entourage continue to try and close the gap in valuation between the two clubs, while Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have also held an interest in the meantime. However, Liverpool's financial power, the prospect of playing the sport at the highest level, and the opportunity to potentially replace Robertson in the squad, would all likely eclipse many competing clubs' offers in this race.

Robertson, previously dubbed "world-class", has featured 25 times this term in a vital role for Slot. However, at 30, and with a contract expiring in the summer of 2026, the Reds may be looking to place some priority on preparing for life beyond the Scotsman.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.com - Correct as of 13/01/2025

