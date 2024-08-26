Liverpool look set to add even more strength in depth to their attack as it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that they have made an approach for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. The Reds have failed to make any new additions to their squad since Arne Slot's arrival, with a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili the only one that is close to completion.

The Georgian goalkeeper will return to Valencia on loan, meaning that presently, there will still be no new personnel at Anfield this season. That could be about to change though, with Liverpool keen to add the Italian to their ranks and the player himself keen on a move to the Premier League.

Romano Confirms Liverpool Chiesa Talks

Juventus are willing to sell the forward

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have opened talks with Juventus, who are desperate to recoup some of the €40 million they spent on bringing him to the club. Per reports, the attacker could be available for as little as €15m (£12.7m).

The winger moved to the Allianz stadium on a permanent basis in 2022, having already spent two years prior on loan at the club. In his time at the Old Lady, the 26-year-old has managed 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 appearances. He was also named the Italian footballer of the year in 2021 after his heroic displays helped Roberto Mancini's side lift the European Championship that very year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Federico Chiesa is the fifth most expensive Italian player of all time

Speculation over the winger's future has been rife this summer, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United having previously been linked with the player. With just one year left on his contract, it appears that Juventus are happy to try and make as much money back as possible rather than letting Chiesa run down his deal and be open to speaking with clubs over a free transfer in January.

Why Liverpool are yet to Sign Someone

The club's main target, Martin Zubimendi, turned down a move

Liverpool's lack of transfer business this summer has been head-scratching for many, with it normally being the case that a new manager is given a warchest in order to recruit players that he believes will fit into his style of play.

This has not been the case for Arne Slot though. Martin Zubimendi turned down the opportunity to move to Anfield, and David Ornstein has given an explanation as to why the Reds haven't been busy in the transfer market:

"Michael Edwards has returned to the club as Chief Executive of football for Fenway Sports Group. Richard Hughes has come in from Bournemouth. They had a lot to do when they came in, which was only in recent months. "Unless they find somebody that they're completely happy with, they'll wait and bide their time and be patient and be brave about that, because it's going against what a lot of the public and fanbases want, which is transfers, transfers, transfers."