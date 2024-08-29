Liverpool have made a recent enquiry to sign Lyon forward Rayan Cherki according to L'Equipe, but he is set to end any transfer speculation surrounding him this summer as he could now extend his stay with the French club instead.

Cherki, who is known for his creativity and flair in attacking midfield, has been chased by a number of clubs around Europe this summer with his current contract coming to a close. Premier League side Liverpool were one club hopeful of adding the mercurial Frenchman into their ranks, amidst fellow interest from Fulham, but now seem to have had their attempts stifled by the breaking news of Cherki extending his stay in Lyon instead.

The French media outlet reported that the Lyon hierarchy had given Cherki three choices: find a new club that would offer €15m for his services, such as the aforementioned PSG and Fulham, extend his contract for several seasons at OL, or to face exile until the end of his contract.

The 21-year-old "exceptional dribbler" is now seriously considering the second option of extending his Lyon deal, with a small wage increase, to continue his career with Lyon on roughly the same terms, amidst interest in his services. Liverpool Target Set to Stay Put Rayan Cherki likely to extend his Lyon contract With talented attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki entering into the final stages of his Lyon deal, interest in his signature had ramped up around Europe, with teams varying from Parisian giants PSG to Premier League heavyweights Liverpool. The 21-year-old was subject to interest after an impressive breakthrough with Lyon, with whom he started 19 games in Ligue 1 last season, laying on six assists and scoring once. However, Cherki was given the ulitmatum by the Lyon higher-ups, stating he must either leave, sign a new deal, or be faced to a season on the shelf whilst his contract comes to a close. L'Equipe have now reported that Cherki is set to take the option of extending his Lyon deal, instead of taking the jump to the Premier League with The Reds, who were prepared to pay around £13m for his talents. Liverpool Complete Chiesa Swoop The Juventus winger has arrived on a cut-price deal One softener to the Cherki blow, from Liverpool's perspective, has been the announced arrival of Juventus star Federico Chiesa, in a shockingly cheap transfer from the Turin side. Chiesa, who starred for Italy in their successful Euro 2020 campaign, has made the jump to Merseyside after a few injury-hit seasons in Italy, which have limited his game time and impacted his form. As such, incoming Old Lady boss Thiago Motta did not have the 26-year-old in his plans for the season, leading to interest from several Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Tottenham. Now, though, Liverpool have become the team to secure the cut-price signing, announcing him on Thursday afternoon as The Red's first senior signing of the summer, with just a day remaining of the transfer window, bringing competition to the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo at the start of the 24/25 campaign.