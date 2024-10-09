Liverpool, as a means of planning for a post-Alisson Becker world, agreed a £29 million-worth deal with Valencia to sign Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer of 2024 with him joining up with Arne Slot’s side ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, which will the Dutchman’s second in charge.

Novo Hamburgo-born Alisson, 32, has been perennially named as the difference-maker in Liverpool’s silverware fortunes, as his arrival coincides with the Merseyside-based club adding another Champions League – back in the 2018/19 campaign – and their first-ever Premier League title in 2019/20.

The ex-AS Roma shot stopper’s injury record for a goalkeeper, however, is a cause for concern. Despite having Caoimhin Kelleher in their ranks as a reliable deputy, Slot and his entourage have been fruitful in their succession planning by adding Mamardashvili to their ranks in the near future.

Alisson’s ‘Big Injury Blow’ Could Dampen Liverpool Title Chances

Brazilian sidelined until post-November international break

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester City are the usual culprits to lift Premier League glory come the end of the campaign – but Slot’s Reds have put themselves in the driving seat heading into the October international break, sat at the summit with 18 points from seven outings.

Pivotal to that has been Alisson – but his recent injury could derail their chances of adding yet another top flight to their bloated silverware cabinet, but now, according to ever-reliable journalist Paul Joyce, he will be sidelined until after the November international break.

The 32-year-old, a 70-cap Brazil international, pulled up in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and, worryingly for the Anfield faithful, was seen clutching his hamstring in distress. Unable to carry on, he was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros in the 79th minute.

Slot’s start to life in the Premier League has gone from strength to strength since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the summer months – but the potential long-term absence of Alisson could falter their chances of retaining their title-chasing status as they trudge towards the turn of the year.

Mamardashvili’s Addition is a ‘Masterstroke’

Goalkeeper described as a ‘big, physically imposing guy’

In hindsight, the acquisition of Mamardashvili can simply be described as a stroke of genius given how Alisson’s ever-growing injury woes weaken their chances of maintaining their momentum, which has seen them win six of their seven opening games in the Premier League.

The 23-cap Georgia international is a nominee for the 2024 Yashin Trophy, following his exploits in the summer, and was always destined to play for a Champions League-level club, according to Dermot Corrigan, The Athletic’s La Liga correspondent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mamardashvili saved 50% – three of six – of penalties faced in La Liga last season.

Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, Corrigan described the Euro 2024 star as a ‘big, physically imposing guy’, while the journalist also insisted that he reminds him of a ‘traditional goalkeeper’.

“Sometimes goalkeepers who come from other leagues might be more used to staying on their line, not coming for crosses, not coming off their line to engage with strikers – I wouldn’t worry about that.”

What was so clever about Liverpool’s approach was the fact that the deal was done so quickly, despite sides from Saudi Arabia being interested in his signature.

When the time comes for Alisson to depart, with his current contract set to expire in 2027, they’ll already have his immediate replacement – widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world – at the club.

Inside Mamardashvili’s Career for Club and Country

Georgian rose to fame at Euro 2024

Close

Still in the infancy of his career, particularly for a player who plies his trade in between the posts, Tiflis-born Mamardashvili rose to fame during Euro 2024 – as he spearheaded, albeit from the goalmouth, Georgia’s run to the Round of 16 stage.

Despite losing 4-1 to eventual winners Spain, the Dinamo Tbilisi academy graduate was named in Euro 2024’s ‘true’ Team of the Tournament after a display of dazzling performances – and hence, attracted the interest of the Reds and other teams elsewhere.

For his current employers, he has managed to rack up 109 outings since initially joining on a temporary basis in July 2021. His move was then made permanent in January 2022 – costing Los Ches €3.85 million, per Transfermarkt – and he’s since been the club’s primary choice.

In 2024/25 alone, the 24-year-old has played every single league minute for his current side and has kept a trio of clean sheets in nine outings. In that time, he has conceded 13 goals – 1.4 per game – behind a leaky back line, one that has seen them in the relegation battle.

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Career Statistic Club Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow/Red Cards Valencia 109 125 34 8/1 FC Locomotive Tbilisi 35 45 7 2/0 FC Rustavi 32 45 10 1/0

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 09/10/24