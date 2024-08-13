Highlights Liverpool are yet to sign any players in the 2024 summer transfer window, but a move for Giorgi Mamardashvili could change that.

Mamardashvili, a standout in Euro 2024, may join Liverpool as a long-term successor for Alisson Becker.

The Georgian goalkeeper could be signed for a fee of around £26m and loaned out to continue his development.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to bring in a new player during the 2024 summer transfer window. While the Reds are known to be shrewd operators in the transfer market, things haven't quite panned out as expected to date, with the club missing out on a few key targets already.

Martin Zubimendi was earmarked to be Arne Slot's first-ever signing since being appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor, but the Spanish midfielder eventually turned down the opportunity to move to Anfield. The Merseyside-based outfit were also said to have been keen on young defender Leny Yoro before the Frenchman's move to Manchester United.

With only three weeks remaining in the transfer window, new sporting director Richard Hughes has his work cut out for him if he's to please a fan base that's starting to get nervy and agitated at a lack of movement in the transfer market. Despite the feeling of doom and gloom surrounding the transfer situation at the club, reports have been linking the Reds with a move that could prove to be a stroke of genius.

Liverpool Interested in Giorgi Mamardashvili

The Georgia international starred this summer

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are working on a deal to bring in Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the player said to be keen on the move. The Euro 2024 star currently plies his trade for La Liga side Valencia, but the cash-strapped Spanish club could be willing to offload their number one to raise funds.

Mamardashvili was a standout performer for his nation over the summer and was even included in the 'true' Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament after some enthralling rear-guard displays. There's a certain world-class Brazilian who makes this potential deal look rather baffling, but the projected plans for the 23-year-old make complete sense.

Alisson's Long-Term Successor

The Brazilian has a contract at Anfield until 2027

Liverpool find themselves in the situation of potentially needing to find replacements for both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk next summer, with the world-class duo into the final 12 months of their contracts. This means a lot of work will need to be done to identify successors for the ageing pair who have been pivotal to the club's success in the past seven years.

It's a far from ideal position to be in, and the approach for Mamardashvili could be in response to that situation. Alisson Becker has been a phenomenon between the sticks since he arrived from Roma in 2018, and he's still only 31 years old, which is young for a goalkeeper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson Becker has kept 86 Premier League clean sheets in his 201 appearances in the English top-flight.

However, it makes sense for bosses at Anfield to be proactive when looking to life after Alisson. Links with Saudi Arabia are unlikely to go away in the coming years, and he may even decide he just wants a new challenge after winning almost all the trophies on offer with Liverpool.

Fans will rightly expect an incoming player of Mamardashvili's calibre to demand a solid amount of game time. Therefore, accepting a place on the bench is unlikely to appeal to a star in the making, who will have many top clubs chasing his signature. This is where Liverpool's decision-makers are looking to be clever in their pursuit of the talented shot-stopper.

Loan Deal on the Cards For Mamardashvili

A return to Spain could be the ideal solution

Reds supporters would need to be patient to see Mamardashvili pull on the iconic shirt as it has been suggested that the club will look to send him straight out on loan. This will allow his development to continue while Alisson keeps hold of the number one shirt at Anfield.

Whether it be a temporary return to Valencia or another club, it could prove to be a wonderful decision all around. Alisson gets to remain the main man in goal for Arne Slot's side for the coming seasons, while the club and fans don't need to worry about what life after the Brazil international looks like. For a touted fee of £26m, it could also prove to be a bargain for a player with over 15 years left in his playing career.

To put that figure into context, Alisson cost Liverpool just over £50 million in 2018, while Chelsea forked out around £67.5 million for Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the same transfer window. Mamardashvili comes with a big reputation and would represent clever business on the part of the English giants. It remains to be seen if the deal is done, but it would be a brilliant signing if Hughes and Co. can get it over the line.