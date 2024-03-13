Highlights Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp have faced off five times as manager of their respective clubs.

The pair first met when Ten Hag was still manager of Ajax, and Klopp was Liverpool boss.

The most recent match between Liverpool and Man United ended in a forgettable 0-0 draw at Anfield, but the upcoming FA Cup and Premier League matches have a chance to put that wrong.

Liverpool versus Manchester United is one of the greatest rivalries in world football. There's a deep hatred between each fanbase, as they look to claim the bragging rights in the North East. The truth is that both sides have had their fair share of success over the years, yet they always want more.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag have played a significant role in the derby over the years, even if the 2023/2024 Premier League season is just the Dutchman's second in the Premier League. Their tactical philosophies have clashed consistently as they've attempted to guide their teams through an alley of tension boiling over.

However, the two managers also faced each other before Ten Hag took control in Manchester. This article looks at everything you need to know about the head-to-head record between the two managers, analysing all five matches between one another.

Related Michael Edwards Rejected Man Utd Before Liverpool Move Newly-appointed Liverpool head of football operations Michael Edwards rejected Manchester United before Anfield switch.

Head-To-Head Record

Head-To-Head Record Klopp wins 3 Draws 1 Ten Hag wins 1

As the table above shows, Klopp has the better record against Ten Hag so far. The German has won three of the five matches, including a 7-0 thrashing of Man United in the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign. His tactical ideas have been more successful, implementing his gegenpressing style to a tee. However, Ten Hag has still tasted success once in just his third match as the Red Devils' manager. At Old Trafford, he secured his first win as their manager in the bitter rivalry, foreshadowing the drama that would occur in the next match between the rivals. The rivalry between Ten Hag and Klopp epitomises the true battle between Man United and Liverpool. Below, we have outlined every match between the two managers.

Every Time Ten Hag and Klopp faced off Home Result Away Date Competition Ajax 0-1 Liverpool 21/10/2020 Champions League Liverpool 1-0 Ajax 1/12/2020 Champions League Man United 2-1 Liverpool 22/8/2022 Premier League Liverpool 7-0 Man United 5/3/2023 Premier League Liverpool 0-0 Man United 17/12/2023 Premier League

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

Klopp's and Ten Hag's first encounter came during the 2020/2021 Champions League. It was a season like no other, as the two teams battled behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. People watching from home weren't treated to a spectacle to pass the misery of lockdown though, as Liverpool walked away with an entertaining and narrow 1-0 win. An own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico gave the Reds victory in the first half in Amsterdam. Just 18 months earlier, Ajax were in a Champions League semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, playing some of the best football in Europe. Yet this was a different Ajax team. They were still superb under the Dutchman's guidance, even going on to win the Eredivisie that season, but they missed key players who took them so close to European glory two seasons prior.

Key Information Stadium Johan Cruijff ArenA Attendance 0 Ajax goalscorers N/A Liverpool goalscorers Tagliafico OG ('35)

Related Champions League Prize Money For 2024/2025 Season There's a reason why every elite club is so desperate to reach the Champions League...

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

The two sides met again at the end of the Champions League group stage. Liverpool knew a win against Ajax would guarantee progression into the Champions League knockout stages — and they did exactly that. It wasn't convincing, with a 58th-minute goal from Curtis Jones, but they got the job done behind closed doors at Anfield. The match epitomised the pressing intensity of both sides, because - despite Liverpool being one of the best teams in the world - Ajax averaged more possession (55%). Despite that, 11 shots - four of which were on target - the Dutch side were unable to claim victory. It meant that going into the final group game against Atalanta, they had to win to progress, but they failed to do so. They lost 1-0 to the Italian team and were eliminated to the Europa League instead. It was a disappointing group stage for Ajax, epitomised by both results against Liverpool.

Key Information Stadium Anfield Attendance 0 Liverpool goalscorers Curtis Jones ('58) Ajax goalscorers N/A

Man United 2-1 Liverpool

Old Trafford was the centre stage for the first meeting between Ten Hag and Klopp in the Premier League — and it lived up to expectations in remarkable fashion. Going into the match, Man United had lost their first two matches of the campaign, losing 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 away to Brentford. The pressure was on the Dutchman to show his spell in the dugout would not be like previous managers, who have had a history of failing since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. Under the night sky of Manchester, the Red Devils fired all eight cylinders into life in a raucous atmosphere.

Jadon Sancho gave them the lead in the 16th minute, one of the few iconic moments in his Old Trafford career, before Marcus Rashford doubled that lead in the second half with a composed finish. A consolation goal from Mohamed Salah ruined a perfect evening for Man United, but it showcased that the ideas implemented by Ten Hag had substance, something that was unclear going into his spell as manager. For Liverpool, their performance against their rivals foreshadowed their season, as they spluttered to Europa League qualification.

Key Information Stadium Old Trafford Attendance Man United goalscorers Sancho ('16), Rashford ('53) Liverpool goalscorers Salah ('81)

Liverpool 7-0 Man United

Close

However, if you thought Ten Hag would have the last laugh in the 2022/2023 Premier League season, you would be wrong. In remarkable fashion, Liverpool destroyed their rivals in the return fixture by a scoreline of 7-0. No one at the match, or watching at home, could believe it, as Klopp's men produced one of the greatest second-half performances of all time. The Reds went into the half-time break with a narrow 1-0 lead, but - in truth - it was slightly against the run of play. Man United looked lively and energetic in front of a deafening Anfield atmosphere, yet that quickly came to a halt against their rivals in the second half.

Darwin Nunez scored his first - and Liverpool's second - in the 47th minute to kickstart the humiliation, before goals from Cody Gakpo, Roberto Firmino, which made one particular fan lose his mind, and two from Mohamed Salah ended the onslaught on Merseyside. To this day, the collapse from Man United remains one of the most shocking - and incredible - moments in Premier League history. In the end, the Red Devils had the last laugh, qualifying for the Champions League ahead of their bitter rivals, but - in truth - they never truly recovered from their embarrassment at Anfield.

Key Information Stadium Anfield Attendance 53,001 Liverpool goalscorers Gakpo ('43, '50), Nunez ('47, '75), Salah ('66, '83), Firmino ('88) Man United goalscorers N/A

Related Ranking the 11 biggest wins in Premier League history Newcastle United's 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United is one of the biggest wins in Premier League history.

Liverpool 0-0 Man United

The most recent fixture between Man United and Liverpool is one of the most forgetful matches between the rivals in recent memory. Anfield played host to a 0-0 draw once again, yet there were still a plethora of chances for both teams. Going into the match, Liverpool were heavily expected to win. They were - at the time - the best team in England, whilst Man United were in the middle of another collapse.

It's become a recurring event for Man United, yet this 0-0 draw at Anfield somehow sparked life into them. Liverpool had chances to win the match, showcased by Virgil van Dijk's header in the first half and Luis Diaz's header after the interval. Meanwhile, the visitors walked away with the slightest bit of disappointment as well. Alisson denied a remarkable 'smash and grab' win from them and Rasmus Hojlund, which would have gone down in history as one of the most surprising wins in the competition's history. Diogo Dalot was sent off during stoppage time, epitomising the rivalry and drama between the two teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The attendance of 57,158 was the biggest for any Liverpool home game since the FA Cup tie against Burnley in February 1963.

Remarkably, Liverpool attempted 34 shots in the goalless draw - their most in a Premier League game on record in which they failed to score (since 2003-04). Overall, it was the most shots by a team without scoring in a match in the competition since Man Utd's 38 against Burnley in 2016.